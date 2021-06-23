Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Brief Journey Through the Many Faces of England’s Fanciest Salt

By Adam Coghlan
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fine “finishing” salt favoured by a significant number of London’s chefs has undergone a very fancy rebrand. Presumably by accident, the new-look Maldon salt packaging goes big on geometrics, tiling diamonds across its boxy white silhouette in different shades of green. In a photoshoot, the box is styled against a textured pastel pink wall, which borrows heavily from European holidays. It is southeastern Spain, a Greek island, southwestern Italy. The places, lest anyone forget, that Brits are prohibited from visiting for their holidays this summer.

london.eater.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Rhodes
Person
Jamie Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Salt Crystals#Sea Salt#Food Drink#Uk#European#Greek#Brits#The Olney Grigson#The World Land Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Brexit
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
SoccerThe Guardian

After silent fury and schadenfreude, there’s harmony at home as England face Germany

The story of my marriage through England v Germany football rivalry begins in 1990. I was living in Rio de Janeiro and throwing myself with wild abandon into the Brazilian way of celebrating the beautiful game. I watched that World Cup penalty shootout in an English pub in Ipanema and then went home to call the handsome German I’d met a year earlier, the tension of the match soon dissolving in good-humoured teasing on both sides.
PhotographyFlashbak

A Journey Through America in the 1970s and 1980s

Photographer Paul McDonough takes on a journey through America in the 1970s and 1980s. The New York-based photographer shows us people on the beach, walking along sidewalks, sitting, flirting and hanging out. All images in Headed West, published by Stanley/Barker. Would you like to support Flashbak?. Please consider making a...
UEFAThe Guardian

England’s meandering Euro 2020 journey is about to bring its first note of jeopardy

More than this. There must be – don’t you think?–– a little more than this. As England’s footballers exited the Wembley turf, as the tinny, triumphalist music echoed around the concrete eaves, it would have been easy to confuse the after-wash of Tuesday’s 1-0 win against the Czech Republic with so many other glazed and airless Wembley dates.
RestaurantsEater

Marks and Spencer Has Pinched One of London’s Most Famous Restaurant Dishes

Another day, another supermarket showing off a shortage of originality alongside a surfeit of hypocrisy. Marks and Spencer, the pre-Waitrose holder of the “poshest supermarket in Britain” crown, has been criticised for ripping off Dishoom’s egg and bacon naan roll, one of the best-known and best-loved London restaurant dishes. On...
SoccerSB Nation

England Make It Through to Euros Quarterfinals

Raheem Sterling continues to carry the England team as the Three Lions bested Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday. It was the final day of last-16 matches, with both England and Ukraine making it through to the quarterfinals. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for England in the 75th minute, making...
CelebritiesEater

Someone Named-Dropped Noma to Get A Table for Kanye West at Nari

Name-dropping to get a coveted table at a popular restaurant isn’t uncommon. But name-dropping a famous chef’s famous restaurant to get a table...for an even more famous musician? That’s a little bit bizarre. Yet that’s exactly what appears to have happened at chef and owner Pim Techamuanvivit’s Japantown restaurant Nari before musician Kayne West came in for dinner.
RecipesEater

This Summer, Learn to Make a Perfect Granita

Come summer, my freezer is stocked with pints of ice cream. While it almost always hits the spot, these days, I find myself craving a granita. Something about the idea of fluffy, crunchy pile of flavored ice feels particularly refreshing, more accommodating to a mid-day cool-down snack or an it’s-so-hot-out-I-don’t-even-want-to-eat dessert.
RestaurantsEater

Bostonians Can Now Eat Seafood on a Tall Ship

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. After getting delayed a couple years, the floating restaurant first announced in March 2019 finally opens today, June 30, on the East Boston waterfront (not in Charlestown as originally planned). It comes courtesy of the Navy Yard Hospitality Group, which is also behind waterfront spots Pier 6, Reelhouse, and more. The new restaurant, which is on a tall ship, is called the Tall Ship. The restaurant group describes it as a floating oyster bar, and it’ll play host to live music and other events. Along the pier, refurbished shipping containers will be home to various vendors, and food trucks will be able to park onsite as well.
rnbcincy.com

7 Fancy Cocktail Recipes For The 4th

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The 4th Of July may not be our independence day, but it’s the perfect summer occasion to spark up the grill, in a cute fit, while celebrating with family and friends. And after a long year in the house, we welcome the outdoor festivities. No holiday BBQ would be complete without boozy offerings and if you’re like us, you love a good signature cocktail or party theme. Your drink should match the vibe.