A Brief Journey Through the Many Faces of England’s Fanciest Salt
The fine “finishing” salt favoured by a significant number of London’s chefs has undergone a very fancy rebrand. Presumably by accident, the new-look Maldon salt packaging goes big on geometrics, tiling diamonds across its boxy white silhouette in different shades of green. In a photoshoot, the box is styled against a textured pastel pink wall, which borrows heavily from European holidays. It is southeastern Spain, a Greek island, southwestern Italy. The places, lest anyone forget, that Brits are prohibited from visiting for their holidays this summer.london.eater.com