A Brief Journey Through the Many Faces of England’s Fanciest Salt

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. After getting delayed a couple years, the floating restaurant first announced in March 2019 finally opens today, June 30, on the East Boston waterfront (not in Charlestown as originally planned). It comes courtesy of the Navy Yard Hospitality Group, which is also behind waterfront spots Pier 6, Reelhouse, and more. The new restaurant, which is on a tall ship, is called the Tall Ship. The restaurant group describes it as a floating oyster bar, and it’ll play host to live music and other events. Along the pier, refurbished shipping containers will be home to various vendors, and food trucks will be able to park onsite as well.