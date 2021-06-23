Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo calls Joe Girardi a 'con artist' after Tuesday night's foreign substance debacle

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPkF8_0adDcfzM00
(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo did not hold back when asked about Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi’s decision to request a third inspection of Max Scherzer for foreign substances, according to KYW Newsradio.

Rizzo was asked if he believed that Girardi was utilizing the inspection as a way to disrupt Scherzer’s rhythm, rather than genuine concern over the use of foreign substances.

"What are we, idiots? Of course he was," Rizzo said. "It's embarrassing for Girardi. It's embarrassing for the Phillies. It's embarrassing for baseball. Yes he was playing games. Hey, that's his right. Gamesmanship. It had nothing to do with substances. He had no probable cause to ask for it. The umps shouldn't have allowed it. But it happened and you've got to deal with it. This is what we're gonna have to deal with."

Scherzer outwardly showed his contempt by tossing his glove and hat to the ground and undoing the belt buckle on his pants. Scherzer had been inspected twice already in the game, one coming only an inning earlier.

Girardi’s reasoning was that he saw Scherzer was touching his hair and felt it was out of the ordinary.

If the goal was to gain an advantage, none was had because Scherzer ended up completing five innings and the Nationals won the game 3-2.

"You think you're gonna intimidate a Max Scherzer? It's just not gonna happen," Rizzo said. "You're just gonna piss him off and make him concentrate that much harder. This is about breaking Max's rhythm and frustrating him and that type of thing, and it didn't work. Our bullpen pitched great, we got some timely hits and we beat the Phillies. So we move on. We play them today again, so that's good."

Rizzo clarified that he was in fact a fan of Girardi, having watched him play since he was in high school, but that didn’t stop him from calling Giradi a con artist.

"That was his goal. He's a con artist," Rizzo said. "He got you in the con. You believe it and that's just the way it is. He's been doing that for years on TV."

Community Policy
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
692
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Kyw Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Max Scherzer, Joe Girardi clash as foreign substance checks begin in MLB

We’re just days into the league’s on-the-fly implementation of testing pitchers for foreign substance usage, and the checks have predictably led to some bizarre scenes. A’s reliever Sergio Romo completely removing his belt and dropping his pants will elicit some laughs, but neither the Nationals nor the Phillies found much humor in the new rules Tuesday when Philadelphia skipper Joe Girardi called for a check on Washington ace Max Scherzer with a runner on first base in the fourth inning (video link via MLB.com).
MLBDodger Insider

Nationals GM and President of Baseball Operations Mike Rizzo looks to reach 1,000 win milestone in Game 1 of the four-game series at Miami

RHP Joe Ross (3–7, 4.54) | RHP Cody Poteet (2–2, 3.90) Thu., June 24, 2021 | 7:10 p.m. | Game #72 / Road #33. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. The Washington Nationals topped the Philadelphia Phillies, 13–12, in a wild back-and-forth affair on Wednesday afternoon…Washington came back from a five-run deficit (5–0) and a four-run deficit (9–5) in the four hour, 19 minute contest.
MLBSporting News

Nationals GM rips 'embarrassing' Phillies manager Joe Girardi: 'He's a con artist'

Girardi, manager of the 34-36 Phillies, requested the umpires to check Max Scherzer for a third time during Philadelphia's 3-2 loss on Tuesday, amidst MLB's new sweeping rules barring pitchers from using foreign substances to improve grip. The rules are forcing umpires — and managers — into tough situations to...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo, Max Scherzer, and Davey Martinez on Tuesday’s sticky stuff drama in Philadelphia...

Max Scherzer was okay with, or at least submitted to, the first two checks on his hat, hands, glove, and belt, as MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances was in effect for the first time on Tuesday night, after the Washington Nationals had Monday off on the first official day of the new protocols designed to root out foreign substances that aid a pitcher’s grip.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Nationals GM Calls Phillies Manager a ‘Con Artist' for Scherzer Checks

Nats GM calls Girardi a 'con artist' and Scherzer incident 'embarrassing for Phillies' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The morning after Joe Girardi ruffled the Nationals’ feathers by asking the umpires to check Max Scherzer for foreign substances, Nats GM Mike Rizzo went in on the Phillies manager, referring to him as a “con artist.”
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS GIRARDI’S ‘A CON ARTIST,’ SAYS NATS GM RIZZO!

Nats GM Mike Rizzo was pissed off about Phils manager Joe Girardi’s complaints about Max Scherzer that led to Girardi getting the thumb. “What are we, idiots?” Rizzo told a DC radio station, when asked if Girardi was trying to throw Scherzer off his game. “Of course he was. It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.
MLBMLB

Dombrowski backs Girardi after Rizzo remark

PHILADELPHIA -- Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo called Phillies manager Joe Girardi a “con artist” for saying he had legitimate reasons to ask umpires to inspect Max Scherzer a third time for foreign substances on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Rizzo believes Girardi only...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Joe Girardi Pushes The Limit With Substance Check

Joe Girardi stepped over the line which will lead to some serious repercussions. MLB has decided to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances which has the players divided. To implement this, the umpires have been instructed to check each pitcher throughout the game. During tonight’s game against the Phillies, the umpires have done just that.
MLBNBC Sports

Dombrowski defends Girardi against Rizzo's 'improper' comment

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had a measured response to his manager being called a "con artist" by a rival official. "It's totally improper, in my opinion," Dombrowski said Wednesday, hours after his Washington Nationals counterpart, Mike Rizzo, ripped Joe Girardi for asking umpires to check if Nats ace Max Scherzer was doctoring the baseball Tuesday night.
MLBtheScore

Nationals GM: 'Con artist' Girardi was playing games with Scherzer

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo wasn't pleased with Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi's mid-inning substance check request of right-hander Max Scherzer during Tuesday's game. "Of course he was. What are we, idiots?" Rizzo told "The Sports Junkies" on 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday when asked if the Phillies bench...
MLBnewsbrig.com

MLB has a rule to prevent ‘bad-faith’ substance checks from Joe Girardi and managers like him

Joe Girardi, the Phillies manager and baseball lifer, inserted himself into the heart of baseball’s sticky substance conversation on Tuesday night. Nationals starter Max Scherzer had already been checked by the umpires — as required by baseball’s new enforcement policy — twice, in the first and third innings. Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer again in the fourth, with one on and one out in a game Washington led at the time, 3-1. Scherzer was not a fan of that request.
MLBtheScore

Scherzer incensed after Girardi requests mid-inning substance check

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi drew the ire of the Washington Nationals after asking umpires to check Max Scherzer for foreign substances during Tuesday's game - and he soon saw his night end early. Scherzer - whose reaction to the umpires' first check earlier in the game went viral -...
MLBWashington Times

Rizzo: Girardi a ‘con artist’ for sticky stuff checks on Scherzer

Max Scherzer had been checked twice already between innings for the use of a foreign substance, as the umpires followed new MLB directives to step up enforcement. But Phillies manager Joe Girardi asked the umpires to check a third time one out in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 Nationals win, and Washington general manager Mike Rizzo took issue with Girardi’s request.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski defends Joe Girardi after slam by Nationals’ Mike Rizzo

Dave Dombrowski is standing by his man. The Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations defended manager Joe Girardi, who was blasted by Mike Rizzo. The Washington Nationals general manager called Girardi a “con artist” following Tuesday’s game, which saw the Phillies manager insist umpires check Max Scherzer for illegal substances, leading to a verbal feud with the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Girardi was ejected after leaving the Phillies dugout as the showdown escalated.