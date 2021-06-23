Nationals GM Mike Rizzo calls Joe Girardi a 'con artist' after Tuesday night's foreign substance debacle

(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo did not hold back when asked about Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi’s decision to request a third inspection of Max Scherzer for foreign substances, according to KYW Newsradio.

Rizzo was asked if he believed that Girardi was utilizing the inspection as a way to disrupt Scherzer’s rhythm, rather than genuine concern over the use of foreign substances.

"What are we, idiots? Of course he was," Rizzo said. "It's embarrassing for Girardi. It's embarrassing for the Phillies. It's embarrassing for baseball. Yes he was playing games. Hey, that's his right. Gamesmanship. It had nothing to do with substances. He had no probable cause to ask for it. The umps shouldn't have allowed it. But it happened and you've got to deal with it. This is what we're gonna have to deal with."

Scherzer outwardly showed his contempt by tossing his glove and hat to the ground and undoing the belt buckle on his pants. Scherzer had been inspected twice already in the game, one coming only an inning earlier.

Girardi’s reasoning was that he saw Scherzer was touching his hair and felt it was out of the ordinary.

If the goal was to gain an advantage, none was had because Scherzer ended up completing five innings and the Nationals won the game 3-2.

"You think you're gonna intimidate a Max Scherzer? It's just not gonna happen," Rizzo said. "You're just gonna piss him off and make him concentrate that much harder. This is about breaking Max's rhythm and frustrating him and that type of thing, and it didn't work. Our bullpen pitched great, we got some timely hits and we beat the Phillies. So we move on. We play them today again, so that's good."

Rizzo clarified that he was in fact a fan of Girardi, having watched him play since he was in high school, but that didn’t stop him from calling Giradi a con artist.

"That was his goal. He's a con artist," Rizzo said. "He got you in the con. You believe it and that's just the way it is. He's been doing that for years on TV."