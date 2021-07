Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. What those of us who didn’t pay much attention to Latin class in grade school quickly learned upon entering law school is how indigenous Latin phraseology is to the legal profession. As it turns out, we couldn’t avoid learning some Latin after all we did not go to medical school. Tossing around a few choice Latin phrases—quantum meruit, amicus curiae, habeas corpus, and of course the unforgettable res ipsa loquitur—were likely enough to persuade our relatives by Thanksgiving break of our 1-L years that we were actually learning something. But one Latin phrase less often utilized in “legalese,” though no less important in the legal profession, is “experientia docet”—experience is the best teacher.