ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The advent of CRISPR/Cas9, a revolutionary method of genome-editing, has enabled countless new disease treatments, sparked profound ethical questions, and earned a Nobel Prize. Now, genome-editing using CRISPR has been successfully demonstrated in outer space as part of the Genes in Space program, a collaboration between professional scientists and teenage students, reports a study published on Wednesday in PLOS ONE.