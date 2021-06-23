Cancel
MLB

Mets’ Pete Alonso to defend Home Run Derby crown at Coors Field

By Josh Beneteau
Sportsnet.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is officially set to defend his Home Run Derby crown at next month’s MLB all-star festivities in Denver. Alonso is the second confirmed entrant into the competition, joining Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Alonso defeated Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,...

www.sportsnet.ca
