Born in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Rev. Ken Sharpe, senior pastor at Emanuel United Methodist Church, has seen some changes — career and personal — in his 64 years. He grew up in Leicester – pronounced Lester — just outside Asheville, N.C., and graduated from nearby Gardner Webb College and the Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He has preached in churches in Texas and North Carolina, mostly as a Southern Baptist. His last stint as a Baptist pastor was the 16 years in Georgia at First Baptist of Garden City starting in 1993.