Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Director Has Big Plans For The Franchise

By Tom Meisfjord
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Autobots have been through so much since they made their big-budget blockbuster debut in 2007's "Transformers." They waged their battle to defeat the evil forces of the Decepticons in the first movie and either avenged or suffered the vengeance of the Fallen in the sequels, all while maintaining a staunch policy of being more than meets the eye, provided that the eye failed to notice that they were robots that turned into cars.

www.looper.com
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Steven Caple Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgi#Optimus Et Al#Transformers#Rotten Tomatoes#Certified Fresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Volkswagen
Country
Greece
News Break
Movies
Related
Saratogian

Rise of the Beasts revealed as title of new Transformers blockbuster

The new 'Transformers' movie will be titled 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. Paramount hosted a virtual showcase for the upcoming film yesterday (22.06.21) with director Steven Caple Jr., franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in attendance where new details were revealed about the title, plot and characters.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers Movie is Called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers Movie is Called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The next Transformers movie finally has an official title, and it confirms what a number of fans have suspected for months. During a virtual event held earlier today (via io9), director Steven Caple Jr. announced that the new film in Paramount’s Transformers franchise will be called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. As the name implies, the film will utilize elements from Hasbro’s Beast Wars line.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Paramount Announces New Title – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures has released the new title for the upcoming Transformers film today during a virtual event with director Steven Caple Jr. and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, along with stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The new title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Paramount also confirmed plot details during...
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Brings Back Iconic ‘90s Cartoon

The title of the next Transformers movie has been revealed, and to those fans of the '90s cartoon Beast Wars, you'll want to be sitting down for the rest of this story. Paramount Pictures announced Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in a virtual press event earlier this week, and director Steven Caple Jr is champing at the bit to get going on the next movie.
MoviesInverse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release date, trailer, plot for the movie

MAXIMIZE! After grossing billions of dollars at the box office since 2007, the Transformers film franchise is now taking things to a new level: A cinematic, live-action adaptation of the 1996-1999 CGI animated series Beast Wars: Transformers. Serving as a sequel to the 2018 prequel Bumblebee, the next film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Moviesimdb.com

Paramount Unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Coming Summer 2022 At Virtual Event

The new “Transformers” movie has only just begun shooting, but Paramount Pictures wants to let the world know that they’re still spending all the money on this franchise. Today Paramount held a virtual Production Kickoff press conference event for the new film titled “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” complete with a virtual tour of their lot and an information-filled conversation with the director, Steven Caple Jr., producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and the film’s stars Anthony Ramos (“In The Heights“) and Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah“).
MoviesMovieWeb

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Introduce New Heroes and Villains

Several new details have now been revealed regarding Paramount's upcoming installment in the Transformers franchise, including that the movie will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Now, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has offered a little more insight into the ways in which the newest Transformers outing will attempt to shake things up with the debut of several new heroes and villains.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Just Added A Sons Of Anarchy Star In A Major Role

Paramount recently opened the floodgates when it came to details on the movie we’ve now come to know as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And one of the big announcements that came from the kickoff presentation with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. was the fact that we’d be introduced to the cinematic incarnation of the Maximals from Beast Wars. Now, we finally know who will voice their leader, as Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has been revealed as the voice of Optimus Primal.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Rise of the Beasts: Ron Perlman Joins Latest Transformers Movie as Optimus Primal

As the seventh live action Transformers movie heads into production, casting continues. The latest announcement is that Ron Perlman has joined the project in the role of Optimus Primal. He will be voicing the character in Rise of the Beasts, the next installment in the ever expanding Transformers universe. Although Bumblebee was a soft reboot for the franchise, they look to be continuing to dive deeper into the toy line with various other movies. Perlman previously voiced the character in the animated series, Transformers: Power of the Primes. It was just announced today that he's joined the cast of the film.
MoviesComicBook

Transformers: How The Beast Wars Series Inspired the New Movie Rise of the Beasts

Almost 15 years after the release of Michael Bay's Transformers brought the characters from the original 1980s franchise to live action for the first time, Paramount today teased that the next film in the franchise will explose the mythology of the Beast Wars animated series, which launched in 1996. It seems that after its most '80s installment yet (2018's period piece Bumblebee), the franchise will opt out of the '80s nostalgia market and move into '90s nostalgia, which conveniently also gives them a whole new premise to work with and a timeline that will avoid conflicts with the Bay series as much as possible.