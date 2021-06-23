Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How to Choose a Financial Advisor

By Editor's Picks
investorideas.com
 13 days ago

Financial advisors are the ones who help people manage their money and reach financial goals. They provide a wide range of financial planning services, beginning from investing, budgeting, and estate planning. So, do you need any kind of help trying to manage your money? If you are like a lot of other Americans, you could use that help. Did you know that a lack of personal finance knowledge costs the average American twelve hundred dollars a year? Well, if you find a financial advisor, you can most probably avoid this cost and focus on your ultimate goal.

www.investorideas.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Management#Financial Planning#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Bryn Mawr, PAtheamericancollege.edu

How to Open a Roth IRA

According to many financial experts, a Roth IRA account can be one of the best ways to save for retirement—but getting one started can be a complex process. Professor Emeritus of Taxation and retirement planning expert David Littell provides some simple steps to setting up your very own Roth IRA in this piece from Bankrate.
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

The advisor’s advantage: Tax-smart strategies

According to a new survey commissioned by Avantax and conducted by Arizent and its brands Accounting Today and Financial Planning more than 80% of financial advisors say that putting a tax lens on financial recommendations allows them to better serve their clients. To learn how these advisors are differentiating their services and building stronger client relationships, download our research-based white paper.
Personal FinanceForbes

How To Enhance Your Retirement Plan With Cash Value Life Insurance

A popular retirement planning product, particularly for higher tax bracket individuals, is cash value life insurance. In addition to providing liquidity in the event of an unexpected death, the cash values represent additional lifetime protection. The funds can be used as a volatility buffer during down markets, plus they can be a source for tax-free retirement income. For the right retiree, cash value life insurance is a valuable retirement investment. The concern is how to determine the right solution and obtain the most appropriate life insurance product for each individual. In short, how do you evaluate which is the right policy to buy for your specific retirement planning needs?
BusinessCPA Trendlines

How CPA Firms Are Managed

BONUS: 25 best practices of the most successful firms. There are two kinds of CPA firms. The first kind of firm argues that there is not much that needs to be managed at a CPA firm. These cynics might say: “Come on. Running a CPA firm isn’t rocket science. You hang out your shingle. You get clients. You hire staff. You do the work. Bill and collect. What needs to be managed?”
Credits & LoansForbes

Open Banking To Open Finance: The Path To Fairer Finance

Dmitry Dolgorukov is the Co-Founder and CRO of HES Fintech, a leader in providing financial institutions with intelligent lending platforms. First, there was open banking — a considerable step forward in democratizing the financial services industry. With third-party access to banking via application programming interfaces (APIs), consumers were able to connect with a broader range of financial products and take greater control over their financial future.
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Financial Focus: Local Edward Jones advisor qualifies for leaders conference

Michael Paolino, an Edward Jones financial advisor in South Kingstown, qualified for the firm’s 2021 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference. This achievement recognizes and celebrates financial advisors who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
Economywealthmanagement.com

Advisors Question How FINRA Settlement Will Impact Robinhood

In light of the Financial Industry Regulatory Agency levying the highest penalty in its history against Robinhood Financial, some advisors worry the slap will do little to curb the firm’s alleged misdeeds, while others stress there are takeaways from the settlement for advisors when considering what they should (and shouldn’t) do in their own practices.
Personal FinanceThrive Global

How to convert financial stress into financial well-Being

Being in debt, not earning enough money, the cost of raising children, or even being married to someone who isn’t excellent with money may all cause financial stress. You’ll be able to focus on other essential aspects of your life and relax knowing you have a strategy in place to deal with your financial position if you can decrease your financial anxiety. Here are some things you can do right now to ease your financial stress.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

CI Financial Adds 19th U.S. Firm, $2.6 Billion RIA Radnor Financial Advisors

CI Financial, an RIA acquirer from north of the border, purchased Radnor Financial Advisors, a 32-year-old registered investment advisory in Wayne, Pa., managing $2.6 billion in assets. Radnor is CI Financial’s 19th firm, bringing the Canadian acquirer’s U.S. AUM to an expected $68 billion. Emigrant Partners, owner of RIA financier...
Sarasota County, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Financial advisors awarded $1.5 million after receiving negligent compliance advice

SARASOTA — Circuit Court Judge Judge Hunter Carroll recently awarded nearly $1.5 million to four south Sarasota County financial advisors following a three-week trial. The court found that Scott Aabel, Antonio Gomes, Gary Didonna and James Protigal, of Nokomis in Sarasota County, were given negligent compliance advice, which led to a regulatory investigation and subsequent bad press. The four financial advisors were represented by securities attorneys Drew Clayton and Worth Graham of Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg.
Personal FinancePosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Expands Advisor Managed Accounts Service

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) recently announced it is building on the personalized investment programs offered through Morningstar Investment Management’s advisor managed accounts service to enable additional customization options within employer-sponsored retirement plans. Advisor managed accounts can now be offered as part of a dynamic Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) strategy, in addition to being used as a voluntary option for all participants or as the standard QDIA.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Brokers want teens to ditch fidget spinners for financial instruments

The democratization of stock trading has hit minors, presenting opportunities and challenges for digital brokers. Incumbent and fintechs alike are catching on. Digital brokers' forays into investing for teenagers creates a broad new customer segment to target. In January, money management app for kids Greenlight, which has more than 2...
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

Tools that drive tax-smart investing

Financial advisors can lean on powerful technology to help them deliver tax-focused services to their clients, which can in turn help with client satisfaction and retention. Read our research-based article to view the details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy