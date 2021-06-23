Bellarmine students land coveted internships at NASA and Library of Congress
As summer unfolds, more than 100 Bellarmine students are settling into internships, gaining real world experience in numerous fields, across public and private sectors. That includes Rhianna Clemons, an Environmental and Political Science major who earned the highly selective Henry Clay Internship at NASA and Tucker Shuff, a Communications major, who landed a nationally competitive internship at the Library of Congress.