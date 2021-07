We are so excited to announce the Balsam Grove Community Center is open for events and rentals. On Saturday, June 26, we will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. until noon. Breakfast will be available at 8 a.m. Proceeds will help support the community center. On Friday, July 2, we will have our first bingo. Food will be available at 6 p.m. and games will start at 7 p.m. We look forward to seeing all our bingo fans.