We weigh in on the pressing offseason questions in our weekly chat with Blues fans. Q: What's your 2 cents regarding the trade rumors surrounding Vladimir Tarasenko?. A: Well, it's not exactly surprising. With Doug Armstrong predicting a busy offseason throughout the league and the need to send a jolt to his team, the possibility of a trade of Tarasenko had to be on the table. It's been talked about in this chat pretty much every week. For those who didn't see it, Frank Seravalli, formerly of TSN in Canada, now on his own, reported Tuesday that Tarasenko is on the market and has agreed to waive his no-trade clause for certain teams. I know not the teams, and have nothing to add beyond what Frank reported.