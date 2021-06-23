Aedas to introduce its landmark 'guanyun qiantang city' to the heart of hangzhou
With its guanyun qiantang city, Aedas plans a brand new urban center in hangzhou. overlooking the olympic sports expo and the qiantang river, the landmark commercial complex is sited in the core area of the qianjiang century city, and draws inspiration from the concept of ‘setting sail.’ the collection of workspace towers suggests an array of billowing sails, celebrating the riverfront site and symbolic of ‘riding a wave of prosperity.’ the podium recalls the image of a ship’s hull breaking through the waves, echoing the rhythm and contours of the river. meanwhile, the building is tessellated with silvery grey aluminum panels and glass curtain walls, an homage to the lofty olympic sports center to the south.www.designboom.com