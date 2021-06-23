Aedas to introduce its landmark 'guanyun qiantang city' to the heart of hangzhou

Aedas unveils the design of its zhanjiang yunhai no. 1, located at the southernmost tip of mainland china. being surrounded by sea, the site is known for its unique harbor culture. in response to its growing attraction as a tourist destination, the tower will rise 266 meters (870 feet) and will will become the tallest building in the area. designed as an all-weather tourism and leisure resort, the project is perched in the intersection of the three major urban areas, and closely connected to the city center via the zhanjiang bay bridge across the waterways. overlooking the sea promenade of jinsha bay and the urban park nearby, the complex will become a vital city portal.