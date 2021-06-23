Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

How To Spot Health Problems In Newborn Babies

By KidsInTheHouse2
kidsinthehouse.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing your newborn baby home can be the most special and extraordinary thing, but it can also be very daunting. This tiny little human is now fully dependent on you for everything and anything they need. There is a lot for new parents to consider, learn, and do their best to be aware of.

www.kidsinthehouse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Babies#Newborn Baby#Newborns#Health Problems#Breathing Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Women's Healthmetroparent.com

Pregnancy and Baby Health Guide

As soon as an expectant mom realizes she’s pregnant, her mind is flooded with questions – how do I ensure I have a healthy pregnancy? What should I eat while pregnant? And once that child is born, there are more questions – what can I do to ensure my baby is healthy? What choices can I make to be healthy for my baby? This is the time when many of us decide to make a life change. We want to do everything we can to ensure we’re providing a foundation of health for our new child. But where do you start? Here! Metro Parent has teamed up with Better Health Store to get expert advice on some of your top questions for having a healthy pregnancy and raising a healthy baby. Check back here each month for more insights and tips to give your baby the healthy start in life that they deserve.
Women's Healthsciencecodex.com

Air pollution during pregnancy may affect growth of newborn babies

According to studies in recent years, air pollution affects the thyroid. Thyroid hormones are essential for regulating foetal growth and metabolism, and play an important role in neurological development. Thyroxine (T4) is the main thyroid hormone that is circulating and the thyroid-stimulating hormone is TSH. At 48 hours newborn babies undergo a heel prick test in which thyroxine and TSH levels in the blood are measured. In fact, if the balance of these thyroid hormones is not right, the risk of developing serious diseases increases. That is why, "this study set out to analyse the relationship between atmospheric pollution during pregnancy and the level of thyroxine in the newborn", explained Amaia Irizar-Loibide, a researcher in the UPV/EHU's Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Health Problems to Watch For After 60, Say Doctors

It's a simple fact of science: Aging brings an increased risk of certain chronic health issues. But that doesn't mean you need to prepare yourself for decades of infirmity. Knowing the most common health problems after 60—and how to prevent them—can allow you to reduce your risk and perhaps avoid them entirely. These are the conditions to watch for, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Relationshipsverywellfamily.com

How to Swaddle a Baby

Learning how to swaddle your baby can help you get a little more sleep in the magical yet exhausting newborn phase. Swaddling is an ancient method of wrapping an infant snugly in a blanket to keep them feeling calm and secure. If you have ever seen a baby bundled up...
Relationshipspampers.com

Top Preparation Tips: Bringing Your Newborn Baby Home

The exciting day is fast approaching. You are about to meet your little one for the first time!. As you rest and recover from childbirth, you'll want to enjoy and cherish this special time with your newborn as much as possible. Here are some things you can do ahead of time to ease your transition into parenthood.
Texas StateKTRE

Texas adds new tests for health screening in newborns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services will now test all newborns for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a disease where the nerve cells in the spine break down causing big health issues. “The nerves quit functioning to innervate the muscles which eventually affects...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Higher risk of preeclampsia and pregnancy-induced hypertension as a result of embryo freezing for IVF

Researchers have established a strong association between the risk of developing hypertension and preeclampsia and the artificial cycle for frozen-thawed embryo transfer. Nearly 5% increased risk of both hypertension and pre-eclampsia when choosing embryonic cryopreservation. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a common practice to overcome fertility problems and consists of...
Family Relationshipskingsburyjournal.com

The miracle of newborn babies in our midst

There was, and still is, something wonderful about having a new baby in the house. Different sounds, smells and textures surround us. All at once, the air nearly sparkles with excitement, though it must be subdued. (Don’t wake the baby!) A sense of miracle whirls around even the youngest sibling, manifesting itself in total and compete wonder.
Perry, IAtheperrychief.com

Health and Wellness: Food poisoning is a serious problem

E. coli is a type of bacteria that can cause severe nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. The most common ways to become ill from E. coli are eating contaminated ground meat, fresh produce or unpasteurized milk and swallowing contaminated water. E. coli spreads through food, water and personal contact. Thoroughly washing...
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

How telehealth enabled critical care for newborns during COVID-19

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep across the United Kingdom in March 2020, the government quickly moved to impose a stay-at-home order. But even as society ground to a halt, one thing stayed constant: Babies were being born, and they needed care. In Liverpool, England, the restrictions meant a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy