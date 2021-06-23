Cancel
700Credit Announces Alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions to Provide Integrated Credit and Compliance Solutions

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Simplifies workflows by fully integrating the credit application process directly into the VisionMenu™ platform. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, has announced their alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions. The VisionMenu™ is a web-based F&I tool that streamlines the sales process and is completely customizable, giving you the power to build the process that best fits the exact needs of your F&I office. This new integration will provide dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit’s credit report & compliance workflow optimizing the sales process even further.

www.mysanantonio.com
Businessaithority.com

Magal Security Systems Completes Divestiture Of Integration Solutions Division

Initiates Process to Change Name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. Magal Security Systems, Ltd. a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, announced today the successful completion of its planned divestiture of the Company’s Integration Solutions Division and that it has initiated steps to change its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd.
Businessstrictlybusinessomaha.com

RD Industries Partners with Meridian Business to Implement NetSuite ERP System

Meridian Business (www.meridianbusiness.com) recently teamed up with RD Industries to help them implement NetSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) so they can improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve their customers. NetSuite Applications is a unified business management suite, encompassing ERP/Financials, Inventory Management, CRM, and ecommerce. Meridian Business is a proud NetSuite solution provider that helps small, medium, and large companies move to the next level through a process design, implementation, and ongoing support. They have deployed ERP solutions and ERP implementations across all industries.
Folsom, CASFGate

PowerSchool Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Providing Educators with the Integrated Solutions They Need to Deliver Personalized Instruction

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry’s (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
Technologyaithority.com

TUTK And OTUS Announce Partnership For Telematics Video Solution

ThroughTek Co., Ltd, a global leader in P2P video streaming technology, and OTUS, an established expert in video/image camera solutions, announced their partnership for fleet video solution, where TUTK offers web-based video player, video streaming connection, cloud recording, and OTUS offers Wi-Fi-enabled HD dual-lens dashcam. The two companies had previously...
Businessmartechseries.com

Safe-T Announces Acquisition of CyberKick, a Provider of SaaS Security and Privacy Solutions

The acquired business generated revenues of approximately $4.2 million in 2020. Safe-T® Group Ltd., a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announced the acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. (“CyberKick”). The closing of the transaction is expected next week, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the delivery of all required documents and approvals, and its cash consideration will be funded with internal cash resources.
Credits & Loansalbuquerqueexpress.com

Core Payment Solutions Announces No Fee Credit Card Processing, Returning Money to Businesses.

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Vision Computer Solutions Named Top MSP Worldwide

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Computer Solutions is pleased to announce it has been named a premier managed service provider (MSP) worldwide by Channel Futures MSP 501 for 2021. "We are very excited to be ranked among the best MSPs in the world," said Charles Lobert, Vice...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Shiji Distribution Solutions Signs Partnership with Leading Distribution Provider D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions Continuing European Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia - Shiji Group has announced its latest partnership between Shiji Distribution Solutions and leading distribution provider D-EDGE to provide comprehensive access to Shiji Distributions’ Demand Network. D-EDGE, a leading hotel distribution technology provider in hospitality, offers to 12,000 hotels worldwide, cloud-based e-commerce solutions that are well-integrated to cover...
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
TechnologyIndustry Week

Enable Smarter Manufacturing with Digital Solutions

Digitalization is changing business models and manufacturing approaches across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These changes may increase pressure on CPG manufacturing professionals, but at the same time they present new business opportunities. How can your CPG company seize upon these opportunities? In this white paper, we will characterize and frame the challenges you face and then discuss the digital tools that will help you tackle these challenges today and into the future.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Strategic Solution Partners Forms Strategic Alliances with LittKM Group and RateGain Technologies

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Strategic Solution Partners, a hospitality consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning and talent sourcing, has partnered with LittKM Group, a hospitality construction management firm offering capital project administration, and RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality. These strategic alliances strengthen Strategic Solution Partners’ position as a leading provider of integrated hospitality industry consulting services.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Docufree Announces Digital Mail Solution For Law Firms

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a business process services provider of large-volume document scanning, cloud-based document management and intelligent process automation, today announced a digital mail solution designed specifically for law firms and the confidential, time sensitive nature associated with inbound and outbound mail in the legal industry.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Wells Fargo Acquires Stake in Compliance and Security Solutions Fintech Theta Lake

(NYSE: WFC) has reportedly acquired a stake in Theta Lake, an established provider of compliance and security solutions for chat, video, and voice collaboration tools. Theta Lake aims to support the hybrid working trends that are becoming quite popular, especially after the COVID outbreak. Many more employees have been splitting their time between working from the office and from the comfort of their homes.
Technologytvtechnology.com

Telestream and NPAW Integrate Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass & BARCELONA, Spain—Telestream and NPAW have launched an advanced integration between NPAW’s Youbora and Telestream's IQ Video Quality Assurance Solution. The combined solution will allow broadcasters, content aggregators, direct to consumer, and video service providers to leverage Telestream IQ and Youbora systems to monitor and quickly respond to issues arising in video processing and distribution.
BusinessAuto Remarketing

700 Credit lands relationships with Vision Dealer Solutions & Scienaptic

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., and NEW YORK - The number of integrations and partnerships involving 700 Credit has ramped up again in recent days as the credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products landed relationships with Vision Dealer Solutions and Scienaptic. According to the first of separate news releases, 700...
Rawlins, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rawlins business provides weighing solution for Tesla Motors

RAWLINS -- SEKO Forklift Scale is working with Tesla Motors in a project that “symbolizes the character of successful collaboration between small town, small business process innovation and application technology to support high-tech and big business needs,” according to SEKO General Manager Henry Nicolle. “In this instance, the combining of...
Marketsaithority.com

Faropoint Selects Cherre to Provide Data Warehouse Solution

Cherre’s Turnkey Data Management Platform Will Enable Faropoint to Leverage Their Data for Deeper Analysis and Better Decision Making. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, announced that it will provide a data warehouse solution for Faropoint, a real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial real estate. Faropoint selected Cherre’s data management platform because it’s the only solution that is purpose-built for the real estate industry, and provides seamless integration with existing systems.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Commonwealth Bank launches fast credit solution

Commonwealth Bank has re-entered the small business receivables finance market, launching what it calls a ‘fully digitised working capital solution’ that offers credit on unpaid customer invoices. The bank worked with tech company Waddle, a Xero business that has developed a cash flow finance platform, to gain access to a...