Ely, NV

BLM Ely and Caliente public rooms resume limited in-person services

By Lincoln County Central
lccentral.com
 9 days ago

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District and Caliente Field offices resume in-person services with limited public occupancy Monday, June 14, 2021. Each office’s front desk staff will serve a maximum of three customers at one time. Other visitors will be asked to wait outside until contacted. Visitors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for business in the public room that may require additional time. Appointments will be scheduled in one-hour increments. Persons with an appointment are encouraged to complete their business within one hour to allow staff to assist other people. Permittees or interested parties requiring appointments with specialists are exempt from this limitation.

lccentral.com
