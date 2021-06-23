Cancel
'Sesame Street' celebrates inclusion with episode featuring 2 gay dads

By MURI ASSUNÇÃO
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

“Sesame Street” featured two gay dads and their daughter in a groundbreaking episode celebrating diversity and inclusion. In an episode entitled “Family Day,” which premiered last week on HBO Max and YouTube, the beloved children’s show has a scene in which Nina (Suki Lopez) introduces her brother Dave (Chris Costa), his husband Frank (Alex Weisman), and their daughter Mia (Olivia Perez) to Elmo and his friends.

