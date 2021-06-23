CHEROKEE CENTRAL SCHOOL
CHEROKEE CENTRAL SCHOOL is currently taking applications for employment for the following job opportunities, all jobs are open until filled unless otherwise indicated : 1. Middle School Social Studies Teacher 2. Talented and Gifted Teacher 3. Special Education Teacher 4. Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher 5. Elementary Teacher 6. Integrated Classroom Teacher Assistant 7. Special Education Teacher Assistant 8. Full Time Custodian - Evenings 9. Six (6) Hour Food Service 10. Four (4) Hour Food Service 11. Part Time Custodian - Evenings 12. Part Time Food Service For full details and job descriptions, please visit our website: https://phl.applitrack.com/cherokeecentral/onlineapp/ or visit https://www.ccs-nc.org/apps/pages/human_resources for more information. 16-17e.www.thesylvaherald.com