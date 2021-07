With the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations approaching quickly, we’ve been seeing a lot of preparations and changes underway!. Fireworks have returned to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Cinderella Castle has already gotten a royal makeover, and there are even more rides, restaurants, and shops to come when October 1st kicks off. But, even with all the exciting things announced for the 18-month long part-ay, some Disney-goers are wondering when perks like FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours (or its upcoming replacement — Early Theme Park Entry) will come back. And, if you’re one of those folks, we’ve got a brand new update for you!