Franklin College outlines health protocol differences for vaccinated, unvaccinated students
INDIANAPOLIS– Franklin College says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall, but there will be some limitations for those who decide not to get vaccinated. “These distinctions are in place only to ensure student safety and subject to change pending additional guidance from the CDC or local health officials,” said Vice President for Student Development & Dean of Students Dr. Andrew B. Jones.cbs4indy.com