Surprising Celebrity Duo Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer Launched a Skincare Line

If you’ve been clutching your celebrity beauty bingo card, wishing and hoping for a beauty line dreamt up by … Scarlett Johansson(?), today is your lucky day. WWD reports the actress is the latest celeb to throw another celebrity beauty line into a mix that is now so congested, it’s probably going to require a prescription-grade retinoid. Little is known about the brand so far other than it’ll be by ScarJo, it’ll be rooted in self-care, it’ll be here in early 2022, and it’ll be “a clean, accessible approach to beauty,” as Johansson put it, which can kind of mean anything these days, considering everyone has a different definition of “clean” (and “accessible” and “beauty” and also “self-care,” come to think of it.)