Surprising Celebrity Duo Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer Launched a Skincare Line

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival was writer-director Eamon O'Rourke’s Asking for It. Loaded with an awesome cast that includes Kiersey Clemons, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, Luke Hemsworth, Casey Cott, Leslie Stratton, Leyna Bloom, Lisa Yaro, Casey Camp-Horinek, and David Patrick Kelly, O'Rourke’s feature debut is packed with great performances and has a kinetic energy that permeates in every frame. Without giving too much away, the film is about a small town waitress (Clemons) dealing with a sexual assault who befriends a mysterious stranger (Shipp). As they get to know one another, Clemons is brought into an all-female gang that have all suffered past traumas and have decided to fight back against the men that deserve it. This includes an alt-right leader (Miller) who has teamed up with a corrupt police force.