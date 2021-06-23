The Teen Dramedy Hidden Gem You Can Watch On Netflix
In 2017, when she was 24 years-old, Rolling Stone magazine named actor and writer Hannah Marks as one of its "25 Under 25 Artists Changing the World." At the time, Marks was part of the main cast of the TV series "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency," based on a series of books by "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" author Douglas Adams. As Rolling Stone noted, Marks was already a seasoned performer by the time she joined the cast of that particular series: she first started acting professionally at 11 years-old, and her filmography includes credits in films like "Accepted" in 2006 and "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012.