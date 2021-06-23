An Echo Press Editorial: Drownings don't happen like they're shown on TV
Nobody wants a fun, relaxing day on the water to turn to tragedy. But it can happen. In the blink of an eye. Water safety experts say that drownings don’t play out like they’re shown in the movies or on TV. In most drownings, the victim isn’t frantically waving their arms and screaming for help. They just go silently under the water because of one problem or another, and aren’t noticed as missing until it’s too late.www.echopress.com