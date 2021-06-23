Cancel
InstantGMP™'s New Equipment Scheduler Tracks Calibration and PM Schedules

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. InstantGMP, the pioneers of the all-in-one software solution for Good Manufacturing Practices, continues to develop new features that further enhance its innovative InstantGMP PRO program. Knowing that true innovators never rest, InstantGMPTM was determined to enhance its popular Equipment Log module to better serve the manufacturing industry. The result, the Equipment Scheduler, elevates the original Equipment Log to premiere asset management status.

OEM Off-Highway

New ISO Standard Improves Safety of Forestry Equipment Operators

A new ISO11839 - Machinery for Forestry-Thrown Object Guard (TOG) standard was published in February 2021. It is intended to provide reasonable protection for the operator of powered, rotating, cutting, or grinding elements and any matter thrown by an attachment. According to David Marotte, Engineering Manager, Custom Products of Litchfield, the updated standard establishes a test method for performance requirements of thrown object guarding to protect equipment operators.
CarsMySanAntonio

Davison Inventions Introduces New Car Trunk Storage Innovation: The Cargo Slider

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Davison Inventions is proud to announce a new invention that will make storing items for transport in a personal vehicle easier than ever before: The Cargo Slider. This industrial-strength mat slides out of the trunk of any car or truck for easy loading onto its platform and into the vehicle. Travelers will also appreciate that the mat serves as a shield for the vehicle’s bumper when storing cargo, which will prevent unexpected damage to the exterior.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

6-Channel Driver for Piezo Transducers, Scanner Tubes, and Actuators

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. PI’s piezo design and manufacturing division, PI Ceramic, provides a wealth of standard, custom, and value added piezoelectric transducers. In addition to manufacturing the piezoelectric ceramic formulations and transducers, PI also provides a large number of OEM piezo drivers and controllers for uses in nanopositioning to nano-dosing / pumping and health care applications. With the addition of a new multi-channel, low noise piezo driver, PI is expanding its offering of high precision piezo amplifiers for applications that require electronics to drive multi-axis piezo positioning stages or need a multiple channel high voltage source in a compact, economical design. PI’s new E-413.x amplifier has bipolar operation with peak currents up to 100mA per channel at -250 to +250V. For OEM applications, compact modules are also available.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
BusinessMySanAntonio

transcosmos launches the data marketing team to drive data usage after enforcing cookie rules

As a first step, releases Facebook/Instagram Conversion API implementation services. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has launched the data marketing team that consists of selected members specifically for promoting the use of API connections to comply with the cookie laws and rules. As a first step, the company has released implementation services for the Facebook/Instagram Conversion API.
StocksBenzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

NYXOAH SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-01. NYXOAH SA will be offering 2,760,000 shares at a per-share value of $31.46 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-01. The company has a price range set between $21.0...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

NFP Welcomes Donna Holt and Lee Picher to Complex Risk Solutions Group

Additions reflect company's priority to deliver more strategic value and focused expertise as clients navigate this dynamic environment. NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

AI in Fintech Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Google, IBM

The Global AI in Fintech Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Fintech Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Fintech market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Fintech Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Commercial Greenhouse Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Agra Tech Inc., Richel Group sa, Growers Supply

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Commercial Greenhouse processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Financial Survey

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations...
Economyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Buys Infor Business from Avaap

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avaap, a leading advisory and technology management firm, today announced the sale of its Infor business unit to ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). Avaap Infor will become part of ASGN Apex Systems' division effective today.
Businessaithority.com

Tenovos Secures $8 Million Series A-1 Funding

Latest Round More Than Triples Company Valuation in Less Than One Year for Rapidly-Scaling DAM Disruptor. Tenovos, the data-first, modern Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, announced that it has secured an $8 million Series A-1 investment led by Progress Ventures. The oversubscribed round more than triples the company’s valuation and counts participation from previous investors including Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Revel Partners and Dublin Capital and introduces new personal investors including Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. The investment will be used to accelerate product development and advance the intelligent features of its innovative Active Story Management (ASM)™ platform.
Retailfinextra.com

Asic consults on crypto asset-based ETPs and other retail investment products

ASIC has today released Consultation Paper 343 Crypto-assets as underlying assets for ETPs and other investment products (CP 343), seeking feedback on proposals about exchange-traded products (ETPs) and other investment products that provide retail investors with exposure to crypto-assets. Other investment products covered by CP 343 are listed investment companies,...