Board's $226,368 settlement

Legislation co-sponsored this year by State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) to establish an “Opioid Settlement Fund” has been signed into law. The new law requires that any settlement funds New York State receives from lawsuits and other actions against opioid manufacturers and distributors be dedicated to opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and services. O’Mara said, “The creation of the ‘Opioid Settlement Fund’ finally ensures that any funding the state receives from opioid-related settlements will be dedicated to education, prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and services. It’s the right thing to do. The opioid abuse epidemic has taken thousands of lives and ravaged communities and families across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and throughout New York State. This new fund and a renewed commitment to combating this epidemic promises to help rebuild shattered lives and prevent countless tragic deaths.”