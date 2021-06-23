Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Board's $226,368 settlement

Lexington County Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Christina Melton will leave District 5 July 1 with almost a quarter of a million dollars. That was in the District 5 Superintendent's settlement agreement she and 6 of the 7 board members signed. Under a Freedom of Information Act request, WLTX-TV obtained these June 14 settlement provisions:. •...

www.lexingtonchronicle.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board#Superintendent#Wltx Tv#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida Statewgcu.org

Florida Judge Orders Surfside Condo Association Board Into Receivership

A Miami-Dade Circuit judge has placed the Champlain Towers South condo association into receivership. Judge Michael Hanzman appointed Michael Goldberg to handle all of the condo association's financial matters while the court hears lawsuits related to the building's collapse. Five lawsuits have been filed so far, and more claims are...
Harlan County, KYharlanenterprise.net

Audit of sheriff’s unmined coal tax settlement released

State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the sheriff’s settlement – 2019 unmined coal taxes for Harlan County Sheriff Leslie “Smitty” Smith. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

SACS board approves new superintendent's contract

The Southwest Allen County Schools Board approved Park Ginder’s contract today confirming his appointment as SACS Superintendent. Ginder was named the district’s leader following former superintendent Phil Downs’ retirement in early May. Ginder's contract includes an annual base salary of $160,000, a cellphone allowance of $600 per year, a $10,000...
Politicscapenews.net

The Select Board's Meetings - Editorial

It may be time that the select board returned to weekly meetings. Its agendas are almost always crowded and meetings commonly run as late at 11 PM. Some agenda items take time. At the board’s last meeting the transportation management committee gave its report. It was a long one, but it needed to be. The committee has done a lot of work since it formed a year and a half ago. One might argue that the committee could give select board members a written report and then meet only to answer questions. But committee updates are also a courtesy to the public and the select board meetings are a good place to get caught up.
Allen County, INaroundfortwayne.com

Commissioners opt out of state’s opioid settlement plan

Today, the Allen County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to opt-out of Indiana’s legislation regarding lawsuits against opioid companies. Allen County Opts Out of State Opioid Settlement Plan. Will pursue own lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Fort Wayne, Indiana (June 18, 2021) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners today...
PoliticsJacksonville Daily Record

Regina Ross hired as JEA chief legal adviser

St. Johns Deputy County Attorney Regina D. Ross has been hired as JEA’s chief legal adviser. In a June 23 email, General Counsel Jason Gabriel said Ross will start July 26 at an annual salary of $155,000. JEA CEO Jay Stowe announced the hire during the utility’s June 22 board...
Politicswlea.net

Governor Signs O’Mara’s Opiod Settlement Law

Legislation co-sponsored this year by State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) to establish an “Opioid Settlement Fund” has been signed into law. The new law requires that any settlement funds New York State receives from lawsuits and other actions against opioid manufacturers and distributors be dedicated to opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and services. O’Mara said, “The creation of the ‘Opioid Settlement Fund’ finally ensures that any funding the state receives from opioid-related settlements will be dedicated to education, prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and services. It’s the right thing to do. The opioid abuse epidemic has taken thousands of lives and ravaged communities and families across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and throughout New York State. This new fund and a renewed commitment to combating this epidemic promises to help rebuild shattered lives and prevent countless tragic deaths.”
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Mitchell Joins BCT’s Loudoun Advisory Board

BCT-Bank of Charles Town has appointed Susan Mitchell to its Advisory Board for Loudoun County. The board consists of community leaders who work and live in Loudoun County and who provide strategic advice regarding local markets. “Susan’s strong connection to the government sector will bring new opportunities for our growing...
Illinois Statebloomberglaw.com

Illinois Judge OKs Topgolf’s Biometric Privacy Settlement

A $2.6 million biometric privacy settlement between Top Golf USA Inc. and its employees was preliminarily approved by an Illinois federal judge. wrote in a preliminary approval order filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Attorneys representing Topgolf didn’t immediately respond to a request...
Energy IndustryThe Post and Courier

Dominion's SC electric settlement calls for rates to rise 1.46%

Dominion Energy and a state agency have settled a contested case over the company's request to increase its electricity rates in South Carolina. The deal, struck after six months of private negotiations, was announced July 2. Under the terms of the settlement with the S.C Office of Regulatory Staff, the...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Association Of MD Physicians

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the Association of MD Physicians petition challenging a single-judge bench order which imposed cost upon the petitioner for moving plea seeking to postpone the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Screening Test due to COVID-19 pandemic. A vacation bench...
Charleston, WVHuntingtonNews.Net

PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearing on the Proposed Sale of Mountaineer Gas Company

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission is holding a public comment hearing regarding the proposed acquisition of Mountaineer Gas Company by UGI Corporation. The public comment hearing will be held in person at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston. Interested members of the public are welcomed to attend.
Oklahoma City, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

BIA finds no correspondence about Treaty provision concerning Creek Freedmen

OKLAHOMA CITY – In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) turned up no documents concerning correspondence between itself and the Muscogee Nation on Treaty of 1866. The Association sought correspondence between Muscogee Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs about Article 2 of the 1866 Treaty between the United States and the Muscogee Nation earlier this year. Article 2 provided “all the rights and privileges of native citizens” to Creek Freedmen. It ensured that “laws of [Muscogee] Nation shall be equally binding upon and give equal protection to all such persons, and all others, of whatsoever race or color, who may be adopted as citizens or members of said tribe.”
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Northwestern University Retirement Plan Suit Heads to SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the fees and investment options in Northwestern University’s retirement plan, the justices announced Friday, following the advice of the acting U.S. solicitor general. Northwestern employees want the high court to undo a 2020 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
Charitieslagunabeachindy.com

Allison and Tom Motherway awarded SchoolPower honor

SchoolPower presented “The Bill Steel Award,” its annual recognition of exceptional volunteerism, to Allison and Tom Motherway on June 6. After hearing about SchoolPower through friends, they joined the Board of Trustees in 2012 when their daughters were students at Top of the World Elementary. They’ve remained active board members for nearly a decade.
Ashland, OHashlandsource.com

Ashland University to receive $1.7 million in state budget for 3 projects

ASHLAND -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state’s $75 million biennial budget bill earlier this week, clearing the way for significant funding for three Ashland University projects. Receiving the go-ahead was $487,925 for the Jack Liebert Military and Veterans’ Resource Center project; $654,250 for the University’s Correctional Education and...