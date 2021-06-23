CULLOWHEE BAPTIST CHURCH is in need of a church secretary. Functions as main support for Pastors and committees for the church. Full job description is available to all applicants. Hours are to be 16 per week and the pay will be $15 per hour. Applicants needs to be self-motivated, a high school graduate or equivalent, with a min. of one year office experience preferred. Please call the church office at (828)293-9024 or by email at office@cullowheebaptist.com. 15-17e.