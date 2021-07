It can’t have been easy coming up with a new plot for a ninth Fast and Furious movie, given that all those films are little more than a series of car chases and more car chases, occasionally enlivened with another car chase. No one, not the fans nor the filmmakers, is complaining, however, and why should they? This is a $5 billion dollar (and counting) franchise. The tricky part is that each successive film has to get bigger than the last. More bombastic, more outlandish, more ridiculous. Nine movies in, the writers must have thought they had no choice but to jump the shark. Not literally, mind you. What they concocted is even dumber. Can you say outer space?