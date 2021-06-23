Cancel
Pete Davidson has ‘no idea’ if he’ll return to ‘SNL’: ‘Everything is kind of up in the air’

By JOSEPH WILKINSON
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

“Saturday Night” may still be alright with Pete Davidson. After previously hinting that he planned to leave “Saturday Night Live,” the 27-year-old said Monday he has “no idea” whether he’ll be back at Rockefeller Center. “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” he told Gold Derby. “Everything...

Pete Davidson
Lorne Michaels
