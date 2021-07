SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2021-- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced the expansion of its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families. Based on the CVflow ® architecture and advanced 5nm process technology, the new SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design, which provides industry-leading edge AI SoC performance per watt. The CV5S family is ideal for security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage, over a wide area and with a long range, such as outdoor city environments or large buildings. The CV52S family is designed for single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance that need to more clearly identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.