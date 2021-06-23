Cancel
Technology

ACC Selects LexCheck as 2021 Value Champion Award Winner

 11 days ago

LexCheck's award-winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered contract negotiation platform is transforming contract negotiations for the world's largest enterprises. June 23, 2021, New York City, NY/Legal Newswire/ -LexCheck is proud to announce that it has been selected as a Value Champion by the Association of Corporate Counsel, one of the premier associations of in-house counsel. LexCheck offers the world's only true AI-powered contract negotiation platform, providing near-instantaneous attorney-quality redlining and guidance for virtually all business agreements.

