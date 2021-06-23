Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Think Your Cognition Is Getting Worse? It Might Be Due to Brain Connectivity Changes

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Damoiseaux, Ph.D., an associate professor with the Institute of Gerontology at Wayne State University, recently published the results of a three-year study of cognitive changes in older adults. The team followed 69 primarily African American females, ages 50 to 85, who complained that their cognitive ability was worsening though clinical assessments showed no impairments. Three magnetic resonance imaging scans (MRIs) at 18-month intervals showed significant changes in functional connectivity in two areas of the brain.

www.technologynetworks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Ability#Cognitive Decline#Cognition#Cognitive Deficit#Wayne State University#African American#Viviano Rp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study Reveals Inflammatory Proteins May Slow Cognitive Decline in Aging Adults

The study authors said that these findings could be used to help identify healthy people who are at risk for the condition before they have symptoms. A new study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that elevated levels of 2 chemical mediators of inflammation, or cytokines, are connected with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Older adult’s perceived cognitive decline may be related to changes in brain functional connectivity

Jessica Damoiseaux, Ph.D., an associate professor with the Institute of Gerontology at Wayne State University, recently published the results of a three-year study of cognitive changes in older adults. The team followed 69 primarily African American females, ages 50 to 85, who complained that their cognitive ability was worsening though clinical assessments showed no impairments. Three magnetic resonance imaging scans (MRIs) at 18-month intervals showed significant changes in functional connectivity in two areas of the brain.
Mental HealthNew Scientist

Brain changes from covid-19 may impact consciousness and cognition

NUMEROUS studies show that covid-19 often affects the brain, having a profound influence on people’s consciousness, cognition and behaviour – and possibly even their risk of dementia later in life. “Mercifully, those affected are a minority of those infected,” says Benedict Michael at the University of Liverpool in the UK,...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Prediction Model for Brain Age May Help Detect Cognitive Decline

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Patients with amnestic mild cognitive impairment (aMCI) have higher predicted age difference (PAD) than healthy controls, according to a study published online June 23 in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. Weijie Huang, Ph.D., from Beijing Normal University, and colleagues trained a machine learning approach to...
ScienceMedscape News

Chronic Stress, Genetics May Raise Alzheimer's Risk

A review of human and animal epidemiological studies found that long-term stress and genetic factors may act through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis a pathway in the brain that mediates stress responses to contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. The researchers also proposed a mechanism to account for how genetic factors may affect HPA axis reactivity and lead to inflammation, which is a core component of neurodegeneration.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study assesses the impact of tic suppression on brain functional connectivity in Tourette syndrome

Tourette syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder, causes motor and phonic "tics" or uncontrollable repeated behaviors and vocalizations. People affected by Tourette syndrome can often suppress these tics for some time before the urges become overwhelming, and researchers have long wondered at the neural underpinnings of the suppression effort. Now, in a...
Posted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

Alzheimer's disease is a well-known, and much-feared, disorder of the later years: More than five million Americans are currently affected. But it's still poorly understood. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some people develop the progressive disease and others don't, and how it might be effectively slowed or reversed. But recent research has shed light on the potential causes of Alzheimer's, and what might be done to prevent it. Read on to find out the #1 cause of Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Anti-aging Protein in Red Blood Cells Helps Prevent Mental Decline, Poor Memory and Hearing Deficits

Mice lacking ADORA2B in their blood exhibit accelerated aging, including poor memory and hearing deficits. Research conducted by Qiang et al has discovered a link between a protein in red blood cells and age-related decline in cognitive performance. Published in the open access journal PLOS Biology on June 17th, 2021, the study shows that depleting mouse blood of the protein ADORA2B leads to faster declines in memory, delays in auditory processing, and increased inflammation in the brain.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Brain connections mean some people lack visual imagery

New research has revealed that people with the ability to visualize vividly have a stronger connection between their visual network and the regions of the brain linked to decision-making. The study also sheds light on memory and personality differences between those with strong visual imagery and those who cannot hold a picture in their mind's eye.
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Doing This Exercise 3 Times a Week Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

We all know that exercise is important to keeping your body in top shape, especially as you age. But mounting research shows that breaking a sweat can be beneficial for more than just your heart health. In fact, a study has found that doing one simple exercise just three times a week can drastically reduce your risk of dementia. Read on to see what kind of workout you might want to work into your routine.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
Diseases & Treatmentsknowridge.com

This study finds critical time window to halt Alzheimer’s disease

In a recent study published in the Journal of Neuroscience, researchers made big progress in understanding how Alzheimer’s disease spreads through the brain. They discovered a critical period of time where medical intervention could halt its onset. The research is from the University of Southampton. One author of the study...
HealthGuff

Is It Normal Aging Or Early Signs Of Dementia?

Misplacing keys. Forgetting names. Struggling to find the right word. Walking into a room and forgetting why. Are these early signs of dementia? Or normal signs of aging?. It all depends on the circumstances, health experts say. To distinguish between changes associated with typical aging and concerning signs of cognitive loss requires a deeper look.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover 84 new genes linked to dementia

In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers found how genes are regulated in dementia, and they discovered 84 new genes linked to the disease. They analyzed data from more than 1,400 people across six different studies, in a meta-analysis. These studies had used brain samples from people who had died with Alzheimer’s disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsCrescent-News

Alzheimer's Association focus is on brain health

TOLEDO — Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association...

Comments / 0

Community Policy