Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Maren Morris and Miley Cyrus are 'Dancing Queens' in the singer's new Pride special

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maren Morris joined Miley Cyrus on-stage during a recent taping for Cyrus’ Peacock special supporting Pride, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You and TBH, we have major FOMO. Both ladies were looking pretty in pink as they rocked out while singing ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” in front of an enthusiastic crowd waving Pride flags.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Queen#Fomo#Abba#Ryman Auditorium#Lgbtq#Little Big Town#Mileycyrus#Peacocktv#The Miley Cyrus Presents#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DancePosted by
E! News

Miley Cyrus' Cover of Cher's "Believe" Will Give You Chills

Watch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special. Miley Cyrus "Believes" in everyone. The Grammy nominated songstress shared a stunning cover of Cher's hit single "Believe" ahead of the premiere of Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, available on Peacock this Friday, June 25 in honor of Pride Month. In the video posted on June 23, Miley rocks out in a white bedazzled crop top and matching long skirt, screaming, "Happy Pride, everybody!" before bursting into song.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Miley Cyrus's Pride Special Looks Like a Big Party, and We Can't Stop Watching the Performances

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride Month with a huge concert on Peacock. The special, titled Stand by You, doesn't premiere until June 25, but we've already been treated to a handful of performances and clips. In addition to sharing a video of her singing "Dancing Queen" alongside country singer Maren Morris, Cyrus also posted the full performance of her cover of Cher's iconic hit "Believe." "IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY CHER?! THE ANSWER IS NO! #BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING!" Cyrus commented on the YouTube video. The special will also feature some of Cyrus's biggest hits, like "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," and "We Can't Stop," as well as countless "special guests, award-winning artists, and LGBTQ+ allies." Needless to say, it's going to be one big party. Get a sneak peek with some of the performances ahead.
MusicNME

Miley Cyrus performs a Madonna medley on ‘Stand By You’ Pride special

Miley Cyrus has performed a medley of Madonna hits for a new Pride-themed special – watch her performance below. The covers were performed for Stand By You, a Pride Month special concert available to stream on Peacock. During the hour-long concert, Cyrus also performed renditions of Cyndi Lauper‘s ‘True Colours’, Pat Benatar‘s ‘We Belong’, ABBA‘s ‘Dancing Queen’ and more.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Miley Cyrus Pride Concert To Stream On Peacock

Peacock has announced that Miley Cyrus’s Pride concert will stream during Pride month. Miley tweeted: “Coming to your home from my hometown Nashville, TN! We brought A LOT of LOVE into the legendary Ryman Auditorium. – See you there!”. The hour long concert event, will feature Miley Cyrus and a...
MusicNME

Watch Miley Cyrus cover Cher’s ‘Believe’ for Pride Month concert special

Miley Cyrus has delivered a cover of Cher‘s ‘Believe’ as part of a Pride Month-themed concert. Surrounded by a crew of drag queens, the cover was performed for Stand by You, a Pride Month special available to stream on Peacock from Friday (June 25). During the hour-long concert, Cyrus will also perform renditions of Cyndi Lauper‘s ‘True Colors’, Pat Benatar‘s ‘We Belong’, ABBA‘s ‘Dancing Queen’, and a Madonna medley.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Miley Cyrus, Pride Month celebrations top this week’s online concert picks

We’re nearly four full weeks into Pride Month, but a couple of big streaming events are on tap for this weekend. YouTube has enlisted Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, to host a celebration starting Friday, June 25, which will feature streaming events by artists such as Demo Lovato, Olly Alexander, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell on their individual channels. The specials will raise money for John’s AIDS Foundation, AKT and the Trevor Project.
Beauty & Fashionmovin925.com

Miley Cyrus is the new face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia perfume

Lady Gaga may be starring in a movie about Gucci, but Miley Cyrus has just been tapped to star in the fashion house’s newest beauty campaign. “It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum,” Miley announced on Instagram. “@gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations, which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction.”
Musicwkml.com

Maren Morris Shows Off Her Pink Pride

Maren Morris shared some fun pictures of herself dancing in the hallways of the Ryman Auditorium in a pink outfit in Nashville, where Miley Cyrus taped her Pride Special, which hits Peacock today (6/25). Maren posted to Twitter, “PRIDE-ful. Rainbow Stand By You is out on @peacockTV today! Love you...
Celebritieswkml.com

Maren Morris: ‘I Need Some Vitamin D’

Unlike many of her peers, Maren Morris isn’t touring in 2021. But she does enjoy being outside and doing more now that the pandemic has subsided. Maren recently told us, “What I love most about summertime is just being outside. Through the pandemic, we’ve all been so cooped up, so I’m excited to go and sit on a nice patio, have a drink. Maybe watch some fireworks for Fourth of July this year.”