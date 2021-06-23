Cancel
Quest, PPPL’s annual research magazine, highlights breakthroughs and discoveries during the past year

By Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Newswise
 9 days ago

Newswise — Path-setting findings and expansion into exciting new areas mark research at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) during the past year. Quest highlights this progress in brief and easy-to-read pieces that outline research at the only DOE national laboratory devoted to the development of fusion energy and the exploration of plasma — the fourth state of matter that fuels fusion reactions and makes up 99 percent of the visible universe.

