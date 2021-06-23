Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Jeff Gordon is leaving FOX Sports. Here’s what he’s up to next

By Alex Andrejev
The State
 9 days ago

Jeff Gordon will continue his duties as a FOX Sports broadcaster through the NASCAR season and 2021 calendar year, then he will turn his attention full-time to a new role at Hendrick Motorsports. The NASCAR Cup team announced Wednesday that Gordon has been named vice chairman of the organization. He...

www.thestate.com
