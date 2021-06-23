Clutch home run

The Montini Catholic softball team trailed Trinity High School 2-0 during a recent IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal game in Lombard when sophomore Taylor Utrata of the Broncos stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning. Utrata belted a two-run home run over the right-field fence to tie the score at 2-2. Utrata is pictured rounding the bases after her game-tying blast in the June 8 post-season contest. Montini scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 3-2 victory and advance to a sectional championship game. Ridgewood defeated the Broncos 2-1 in Lombard on June 10 to win the sectional title and advance to this week’s super-sectional battle against St. Ignatius in Rosemont. Montini completed its season with an overall record of 20-5.