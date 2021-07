Orlando’s rentable scooter pilot program is racing toward an extension. Orlando city commissioners on June 28 voted to extend the city’s scooter share pilot program until Jan. 3, 2022. The program, which allows up to 1,800 electric scooters on the streets of Orlando, was set to expire July 31. The vote was for the first reading, and the ordinance is expected to go in front of the city council July 19 for a second reading.