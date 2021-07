As I finished writing the second edition of my new book late last year, the predominant retail narrative was the so-called great acceleration of all things e-commerce. More recently, ebullient stories portend the resurrection of the mall and suggest that department stores are back (narrator’s voice: “Let’s not confuse better with good”). Unfortunately, much like the years-long fascination with the “retail apocalypse” and just about all things omni-channel, there is some truthiness in all this, but not much that provides tangible strategic guidance .