Look for Sci Fi on Vuuzle.TV! We bring to your attention the movies that you can trust

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes there is a desire to watch something where everything is well thought out, the laws of physics are not violated, no one tries to misinform and distort information. On the popular streaming platform Vuuzle.TV you can easily find such films shot in the Sci-Fi genre. In recent years, science...

Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
TV & Videosatlantanews.net

Music on Vuuzle.TV brings pleasure and sets your pace of life

Agreeably, music really sets our pace of life. With the help of music we have the opportunity to immerse ourselves in the traditions and culture of different countries, travel through time and experience a variety of emotions. Music can also cure a bad mood and even get rid of depression - it's like a "magic pill" from the negative.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching New Sci-Fi Movie “Strawberry Mansion”

This is kind of like if someone had a fever dream and remembered it long enough to write it down and add a bit to it. But to be honest it does look intriguing in a certain way, though it’s bound to happen that it might be one of those that gets a great deal of attention only to be lost in the mix. The hope is that such a thing wouldn’t come to pass, but it’s kind of likely that it might. But the main point of the story is that in the future even dreams can be audited, meaning that one has to pay taxes on what they think and dream as well as what they do in the real world. That’s a bit unnerving to be certain, but this movie appears to take thing in a rather odd but interesting direction that shows the lead actor experiencing his own strange dreams as he pores through the dreams of an aging, eccentric artist and finds something that might lead to his own comfort and retreat from a world where everything costs something.
Movies247tempo.com

The Best Sci-Fi Movie the Year You Were Born

Science fiction is an often undervalued genre, considered lowbrow by many. Why distract oneself with films about aliens or killer robots when there are higher art forms to absorb? A good answer might be: Because sci-fi deals with the greatest fears and foibles of mankind. It is able to extrapolate any number of possible futures based on our budding technologies and forms of government. With this contemplative art form, we can imagine, for instance, what the world may look like if global warming isn’t curbed or if totalitarian regimes are left to rule.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most influential sci-fi thriller on Amazon Prime ASAP

A psychiatrist is called late at night to a nearby hospital. He’s there to see a man in a dirty suit, picked up by the authorities for screaming his head off in the street. Still screaming by the time the doctor arrives, the man warns of a threat he believes is capable of destroying all of humanity. At first glance, it’d be easy to write him off as nothing more than a total loon.
TV Seriesthatshelf.com

Foundation Trailer: A New Look at Apple TV+’s Epic Sci-Fi Series

With the premiere date of September 24 just around the corner, Apple TV+ is finally lifting the curtain on its epic adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s towering science fiction series Foundation. For those unfamiliar with Asimov’s highly influential tale, the Foundation novels track the collapse of a massive Empire (think the...
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘The Tomorrow War’ is an intelligent sci-fi movie with heart

“The Tomorrow War” arrives at a timely moment, when every other day there’s talk about unidentifiable sophisticated aircraft that just might be attributable to space aliens. If you’ve been picturing E.T. flying a plane, this new movie should cure you of that delusion. The premise for “The Tomorrow War” is...
Books & LiteratureWired

The Best Sci-Fi Comedy Is Existential

Tom Gerencer’s book Intergalactic Refrigerator Repairmen Seldom Carry Cash features 19 pieces of humorous science fiction. Gerencer selected the stories out of literally hundreds that he’s written over the past two decades. “If you go to Walmart, and you go into the section with the big Tupperware bins that you...
MoviesDen of Geek

How The Tomorrow War Became The ‘It’s A Wonderful Life of Sci-Fi Action Movies’

Earth’s future looks bleak in The Tomorrow War. Dropping on Amazon Prime this week, the film finds the planet under siege by alien conquerors in 2051. Mankind’s only hope of survival lies with time travelers coming back to present day in order to draft civilians and soldiers: they’ll be desperately needed cannon fodder in the ongoing war.
TV Seriestheclevelandamerican.com

An Intimate Sci-Fi Experiment On Amazon As Irregular As It Is Interesting

Is a roster of extraordinary performers enough to set up a series? In the end that is the question that leaves floating in the air ‘Alone’, A quirky seven-part Amazon Prime Video experiment planned during lockdown and that insistently attacks the issues on which we have reflected so much in the last year or so (not necessarily in terms of science fiction).
MoviesKSLTV

Review: ‘The Tomorrow War’ Uses Good Premise & Chris Pratt To Make Decent Sci-Fi Movie

SALT LAKE CITY — Keeping track of all the hopeful-blockbuster movies that were originally supposed to come out in 2020, but whose release dates were delayed by the COVID pandemic, has been an adventure in and of itself. “The Tomorrow War,” a science fiction/time travel/action movie starring Chris Pratt, is one of those films that’s had quite a journey of its own.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet Is Loving Chris Pratt’s New Sci-Fi Movie

Chris Pratt‘s The Tomorrow War hit Amazon Prime Video today and is currently lighting up social media. Pratt plays Dan Forester, a biology teacher and Iraq War special forces veteran who gets sucked into a bizarre time-travel adventure. The conceit is that in the year 2051 Earth is being invaded by aliens, with humanity now on the brink of extinction.
TV & VideosNBC News

Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War' is every sci-fi action movie mashed together, but with a Chris

Originally intended for theaters, “The Tomorrow War” — which premieres on Amazon on Friday — was a casualty of the pandemic-induced shutdown. Conceived as a holiday blockbuster release (it even opens with a scene at a holiday party that references “It’s A Wonderful Life”), it was shunted down the schedule to midsummer of 2021 before falling off the theatrical calendar completely. (Amazon Studios eventually announced that it had acquired the film for a streaming release in April.)