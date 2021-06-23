Early Risers and Night Owls May Have Different Personality Types

Originally Posted On: What are the different types of cavitation? – Instasculpting. Not all cavitation is the same. When purchasing a cavitation machine you may ask yourself: Which type of cavitation is better? 40k or 80k? What do these numbers actually mean? Don’t feel bad because you are not alone. These numbers refer to how strongly the machine operates by cycles per second. But the higher number does not mean better. Many people think that an 80k machine is somehow better, but the numbers are not really for competing services. Some people’s bodies will respond better to the 40k than the 80k. Others prefer the 80k as the sound waves are not as loud in the inner ear. Both methods produce enough of an ultrasonic effect that your fat cells will break open while not harming your skin or anything else.