As the University of Minnesota Board of Regents and administrative leadership launch into the first full academic year of the new systemwide strategic plan, MPact 2025, leaders from the University’s Morris campus will meet with the Board Wednesday to discuss campus-level strategic approaches. The discussion is the last in a four-part series that also included similar conversations with leadership from the Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester campuses to examine opportunities and challenges, both locally and systemwide.