Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms May Begin Long Before Diagnosis

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears before they are diagnosed, persons with multiple sclerosis (MS) make significantly more visits to doctors and hospitals than others. Specialists have recently discussed whether this might represent a preliminary phase of MS – known as a prodrome. A research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now published results of a study suggesting that, in many cases, the complaints may relate to unrecognized early clinical MS events.

www.technologynetworks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Respiratory Tract#Infections#Disability#Ms#The Neuro Head Center#Tum Klinikum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Role of Viral Infections in Multiple Sclerosis Pathogenesis among Indian Population

Neurol India. 2021 May-Jun;69(3):681-685. doi: 10.4103/0028-3886.319209. BACKGROUND: The role of viral infections in multiple sclerosis (MS) pathogenesis is unclear. OBJECTIVE: Certain neurotropic viruses previously linked with MS among white population were studied including Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6) and MS-associated retrovirus (MSRV). MATERIAL AND METHODS: Sixty-two MS patients (37 had...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Herpesviruses and the hidden links to Multiple Sclerosis neuropathology

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Jun 19;358:577636. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577636. Online ahead of print. Herpesviruses like Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus (HHV)-6, HHV-1, VZV, and human endogenous retroviruses, have an age-old clinical association with multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is an autoimmune disease of the nervous system wherein the myelin sheath deteriorates. The most popular mode of virus mediated immune system manipulation is molecular mimicry. Numerous herpesvirus antigens are similar to myelin proteins. Other mechanisms described here include the activity of cytokines and autoantibodies produced by the autoreactive T and B cells, respectively, viral déjà vu, epitope spreading, CD46 receptor engagement, impaired remyelination etc. Overall, this review addresses the host-parasite association of viruses with MS.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The potential of serum neurofilament as biomarker for multiple sclerosis

Brain. 2021 Jun 28:awab241. doi: 10.1093/brain/awab241. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis is a highly heterogeneous disease and the detection of neuroaxonal damage as well as its quantification is a critical step for patients. Blood-based neurofilament light chain (sNfL) is currently under close investigation as an easily accessible biomarker of prognosis and treatment response for multiple sclerosis patients. There is abundant evidence that sNfL levels reflect ongoing inflammatory-driven neuroaxonal damage (e.g. relapses or MRI disease activity) and that sNfL levels predict disease activity over the next few years. In contrast, the association of sNfL with long-term clinical outcomes or its ability to reflect slow, diffuse neurodegenerative damage in multiple sclerosis is less clear. However, early results from real-world cohorts and clinical trials using sNfL as a marker of treatment response in multiple sclerosis are encouraging. Importantly, clinical algorithms should now be developed that incorporate the routine use of sNfL to guide individualized clinical decision-making in people with multiple sclerosis, together with additional fluid biomarkers and clinical and MRI measures. Here, we propose specific clinical scenarios where implementing sNfL measures may be of utility, including, among others: initial diagnosis, first treatment choice, surveillance of subclinical disease activity and guidance of therapy selection.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Are Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Used Early on in the Disease Also Effective Later?

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Finding treatments for advanced multiple sclerosis (MS) has been difficult. But new research may help neurologists identify which drugs are best for people with the advanced form of MS called secondary progressive MS. The new study, published in the June 30, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, found that the more potent disease-modifying drugs are more effective in reducing flare-ups in secondary progressive MS than the less potent drugs that tend to be safer to take. However, the researchers found no difference in how fast the disease progressed between these two types of drugs.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Association of exposure to particulate matters and multiple sclerosis.

Association of Exposure to Particulate Matters and Multiple Sclerosis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Fatemeh Lotfi, Marjan Mansourian, Omid Mirmoayyeb, Soroush Najdaghi, Vahid Shaygannejad, Nafiseh Esmaeil. Article Affiliation:. Fatemeh Lotfi. Abstract:. The association between air pollution and multiple sclerosis (MS) is not entirely clear. This meta-analysis was aimed at determining...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Pharmacogenetic Predictors of Response to Interferon Beta Therapy in Multiple Sclerosis

Mol Neurobiol. 2021 Jun 24. doi: 10.1007/s12035-021-02454-2. Online ahead of print. First-line therapy with interferon beta (IFN-β), involved in gene expression modulation in immune response, is widely used for multiple sclerosis. However, 30-50% of patients do not respond optimally. Variants in CBLB, CTSS, GRIA3, OAS1 and TNFRSF10A genes have been proposed to contribute to the variation in the individual response. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the influence of gene polymorphisms on the IFN-β response in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients. CBLB (rs12487066), GRIA3 (rs12557782), CTSS (rs1136774), OAS1 (rs10774671) and TNFRSF10A (rs20576) polymorphisms were analysed by Taqman in 137 RRMS patients. Response to IFN-β and change in the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) after 24 months were evaluated using multivariable logistic regression analysis. Carriers of at least one copy of the C allele of CTSS-rs1136774 had a better response to IFN-β (p = 0.0423; OR = 2.94; CI95% = 1.03, 8.40). Carriers of TT genotype of TNFRSF10A-rs20576 had a higher probability of maintaining their EDSS stable after 24 months of IFN-β treatment (p = 0.0251; OR = 5.71; CI95% = 1.39, 31.75). No influence of CBLB (rs12487066), OAS1 (rs10774671) and GRIA3 (rs12557782) gene polymorphisms in the variation of the individual response to IFN-β was shown. Our results suggest that the TNFRSF10A-rs20576 and CTSS-rs1136774 gene polymorphisms influence the response to IFN-β after 24 months, while the CBLB (rs12487066), OAS1 (rs10774671) or GRIA3 (rs12557782) gene polymorphisms had no effect on the variation of the individual response to IFN-β.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Family Functioning and Multiple Sclerosis: Study Protocol of a Multicentric Italian Project

Front Psychol. 2021 Jun 9;12:668010. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.668010. eCollection 2021. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease, which not only affects physical functioning, but is also associated with cognitive impairments and great psychological distress. The combination of those symptoms may have negative consequences on the family functioning of patients with MS, with detrimental effects on both marital relationships and parental bonding. Furthermore, the presence of individual characteristics and of an adequate social support may also contribute to the quality and endurance of family relationships. Particularly, high levels of alexithymia, a personality trait that affects the recognition of a person’s own emotions, have been associated with reduced interpersonal communication skills and enhanced anxiety/depressive symptoms. Therefore, the main aim of the present study is to provide an in-depth evaluation of family functioning and related factors in patients with MS and their families. In order to reach this goal, the perceived quality of family functioning, dyadic relationships, and parental bonding will be first investigated. Secondly, the possible associations between the quality of family relationships and the presence of alexithymia, psychological distress, and perceived social support will be examined. Patients with MS and their families who will consent to take part in the study will be asked to provide sociodemographic and clinical information, and to complete a series of questionnaires, presented and uploaded on an online dedicated platform. The final sample will be made up of 300 families, consecutively recruited from the Italian medical centers involved in the project. The results of the present study will shed light on the family functioning of patients with MS, through a comprehensive assessment of the main factors that are associated with family dynamics. A holistic evaluation of those aspects can help clinicians and researchers understand family dynamics in MS population better.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Long-term clinical, MRI, and cognitive follow-up in a large cohort of pathologically confirmed, predominantly tumefactive multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler. 2021 Jul 2:13524585211024162. doi: 10.1177/13524585211024162. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Limited studies have described long-term outcomes in pathology confirmed multiple sclerosis (MS). OBJECTIVES: To describe long-term clinical-radiographic-cognitive outcomes in a prospectively followed cohort of patients with pathologically confirmed CNS demyelinating disease, consistent with MS. METHODS: Subjects underwent clinical...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Brain Symptoms of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: Pathogenesis and Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jun 22;22(13):6677. doi: 10.3390/ijms22136677. The mammalian target of the rapamycin (mTOR) system plays multiple, important roles in the brain, regulating both morphology, such as cellular size, shape, and position, and function, such as learning, memory, and social interaction. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a congenital disorder caused by a defective suppressor of the mTOR system, the TSC1/TSC2 complex. Almost all brain symptoms of TSC are manifestations of an excessive activity of the mTOR system. Many children with TSC are afflicted by intractable epilepsy, intellectual disability, and/or autism. In the brains of infants with TSC, a vicious cycle of epileptic encephalopathy is formed by mTOR hyperactivity, abnormal synaptic structure/function, and excessive epileptic discharges, further worsening epilepsy and intellectual/behavioral disorders. Molecular target therapy with mTOR inhibitors has recently been proved to be efficacious for epilepsy in human TSC patients, and for autism in TSC model mice, indicating the possibility for pharmacological treatment of developmental synaptic disorders.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Early predictors of conversion to secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Jun 26;54:103115. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103115. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We conducted this study to estimated the time of conversion from relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) to SPMS and its early predictor factors. METHODS: In this retrospective study, demographic, clinical, and imaging data from MS patients at diagnosis...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Performance validity in outpatients with multiple sclerosis and cognitive complaints

Mult Scler. 2021 Jul 2:13524585211025780. doi: 10.1177/13524585211025780. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Suboptimal performance during neuropsychological assessment renders cognitive test results invalid. However, suboptimal performance has rarely been investigated in multiple sclerosis (MS). OBJECTIVES: To investigate potential underlying mechanisms of suboptimal performance in MS. METHODS: Performance validity testing, neuropsychological assessments,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Physical activity and self-reported sleep quality in adults with multiple sclerosis

Disabil Health J. 2021 Jun 11:101133. doi: 10.1016/j.dhjo.2021.101133. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: There is a fourfold higher prevalence of sleep problems in multiple sclerosis (MS) than the general population. OBJECTIVE: This study examined cross-sectional associations among device-measured sedentary and physical activity behavior with perceived sleep quality in adults with...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Effects of High and Low Efficacy Therapy in Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Methods: Patients treated with high- (natalizumab, alemtuzumab, mitoxantrone, ocrelizumab, rituximab, cladribine, fingolimod) or low-efficacy (interferon β, glatiramer acetate, teriflunomide) therapies after SPMS onset were selected from MSBase and OFSEP, two large observational cohorts. Therapeutic lag was estimated for each patient based on their demographic and clinical characteristics. Propensity score was used to match patients treated with high and low-efficacy therapies. Outcomes after disregarding the period of therapeutic lag were compared in paired, pairwise-censored analyses.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Axonal loss in major sensorimotor tracts is associated with impaired motor performance in minimally disabled multiple sclerosis patients

Brain Commun. 2021 Mar 16;3(2):fcab032. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab032. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis is a neuroinflammatory disease of the CNS that is associated with significant irreversible neuro-axonal loss, leading to permanent disability. There is thus an urgent need for in vivo markers of axonal loss for use in patient monitoring or as end-points for trials of neuroprotective agents. Advanced diffusion MRI can provide markers of diffuse loss of axonal fibre density or atrophy within specific white matter pathways. These markers can be interrogated in specific white matter tracts that underpin important functional domains such as sensorimotor function. This study aimed to evaluate advanced diffusion MRI markers of axonal loss within the major sensorimotor tracts of the brain, and to correlate the degree of axonal loss in these tracts to precise kinematic measures of hand and foot motor control and gait in minimally disabled people with multiple sclerosis. Twenty-eight patients (Expanded Disability Status Scale < 4, and Kurtzke Functional System Scores for pyramidal and cerebellar function ≤ 2) and 18 healthy subjects underwent ultra-high field 7 Tesla diffusion MRI for calculation of fibre-specific measures of axonal loss (fibre density, reflecting diffuse axonal loss and fibre cross-section reflecting tract atrophy) within three tracts: cortico-spinal tract, interhemispheric sensorimotor tract and cerebello-thalamic tracts. A visually guided force-matching task involving either the hand or foot was used to assess visuomotor control, and three-dimensional marker-based video tracking was used to assess gait. Fibre-specific axonal markers for each tract were compared between groups and correlated with visuomotor task performance (force error and lag) and gait parameters (stance, stride length, step width, single and double support) in patients. Patients displayed significant regional loss of fibre cross-section with minimal loss of fibre density in all tracts of interest compared to healthy subjects (family-wise error corrected p-value < 0.05), despite relatively few focal lesions within these tracts. In patients, reduced axonal fibre density and cross-section within the corticospinal tracts and interhemispheric sensorimotor tracts were associated with larger force tracking error and gait impairments (shorter stance, smaller step width and longer double support) (family-wise error corrected p-value < 0.05). In conclusion, significant gait and motor control impairments can be detected in minimally disabled people with multiple sclerosis that correlated with axonal loss in major sensorimotor pathways of the brain. Given that axonal loss is irreversible, the combined use of advanced imaging and kinematic markers could be used to identify patients at risk of more severe motor impairments as they emerge for more aggressive therapeutic interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about multiple sclerosis and bowel dysfunction

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic condition that can cause various symptoms throughout the body. In some cases, people living with MS may experience problems with their bowels that can result in bowel dysfunction. MS is a progressive condition that affects the CNS. Evidence indicates that MS is an autoimmune...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Mortality Up for Very-High Symptom Burden Before Kidney Transplant

TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For candidates for kidney transplantation, very-high symptom burden is associated with waitlist mortality, and symptom score improves after transplantation, according to a study published online June 18 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Kathryn Taylor, R.N., M.P.H., from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy