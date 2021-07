The NBA offseason is here and FortyEightMinutes is examining the key questions for each team heading into the big night. Today, we’ll take a look at the New York Knicks. This will be a big offseason for the Knicks. New York shocked a lot of people this past season. But with them making the postseason you now have to hold them to that standard in the future. And the fans, media, and other personnel around the league will do that. So now it’s time for the Knicks to focus on how they can take that next step going from a competitive playoff team to a contending team in the Eastern Conference. For them to do that the Knicks will need to look to make additions via trade or through free agency to improve their roster.