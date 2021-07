DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is dead after allegedly trying to assault deputies while running away from the scene of a burglary in Douglas County on Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Redline Performance Group just before 9:45 a.m. That's located at 2100 Fairburn Road, which is a used car dealer that is right across the street from the Douglasville Police Department and Municipal Court building.