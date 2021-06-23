Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Songbird Melodies and Human Speech Share Patterns

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you listen to songbirds, you will recognize repeated melodies or phrases. Each phrase is made up of distinct sounds, strung together. A study from researchers at McGill University has found that the song phrases of many songbird species follow patterns that are similar to those used in human speech. At least in some respects.

www.technologynetworks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songbirds#Birdsong#Mcgill University#Current Biology#Phd#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Music
Related
Softwarepharmaceuticalintelligence.com

The Future of Speech-Based Human-Computer Interaction

As technology continues to advance, the human-computer relationship develops alongside with it. As researchers and developers find new ways to improve a computer’s ability to recognize the distinct pitches that compose a human’s voice, the potential of technology begins to push back what people previously thought was possible. This constant improvement in technology has allowed us to identify new potential challenges in voice-based technological interaction.
Scienceuconn.edu

UConn Researcher’s Work with Flies Could Be a Birth Control Boon

When it comes to making eggs, female flies and female humans are surprisingly similar. And that could be a boon for women seeking better birth control methods, a UConn researcher reports in the July 5 issue of PNAS. There are about 61 million women of reproductive age in the US,...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Patterns of Genetic Mutations Linked with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in Humans

Researchers headed by a team at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. Reporting in Nature Neuroscience on their analysis of exome sequencing data from more than 1,000 individuals with OCD, the scientists say their findings “… support a contribution of rare damaging coding variation to OCD risk.” They suggest the work confirms the validity of targeting specific genes as a potential treatment approach for OCD, and also points to new avenues of study for the commonly debilitating condition.
arxiv.org

Lexical Access Model for Italian -- Modeling human speech processing: identification of words in running speech toward lexical access based on the detection of landmarks and other acoustic cues to features

Maria-Gabriella Di Benedetto, Stefanie Shattuck-Hufnagel, Jeung-Yoon Choi, Luca De Nardis, Javier Arango, Ian Chan, Alec DeCaprio. Modelling the process that a listener actuates in deriving the words intended by a speaker requires setting a hypothesis on how lexical items are stored in memory. This work aims at developing a system that imitates humans when identifying words in running speech and, in this way, provide a framework to better understand human speech processing. We build a speech recognizer for Italian based on the principles of Stevens' model of Lexical Access in which words are stored as hierarchical arrangements of distinctive features (Stevens, K. N. (2002). "Toward a model for lexical access based on acoustic landmarks and distinctive features," J. Acoust. Soc. Am., 111(4):1872-1891). Over the past few decades, the Speech Communication Group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a speech recognition system for English based on this approach. Italian will be the first language beyond English to be explored; the extension to another language provides the opportunity to test the hypothesis that words are represented in memory as a set of hierarchically-arranged distinctive features, and reveal which of the underlying mechanisms may have a language-independent nature. This paper also introduces a new Lexical Access corpus, the LaMIT database, created and labeled specifically for this work, that will be provided freely to the speech research community. Future developments will test the hypothesis that specific acoustic discontinuities - called landmarks - that serve as cues to features, are language independent, while other cues may be language-dependent, with powerful implications for understanding how the human brain recognizes speech.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How the Science of Chirality Is Helping the Search for Better Drugs and Origins of Life

Many of the building blocks of life exist in two forms that are mirror images of one another – a phenomenon known as chirality that is necessary for life to exist at all. How chirality arose eons ago is one of the great mysteries of science. What served as the first template – back before DNA, RNA and proteins, before the origin of life, in the prebiotic soup, when the nascent building blocks for life were first being formed? What process was responsible for directing amino acids to turn left, and sugars to turn right?
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How an Unfolding Protein Can Induce Programmed Cell Death

The death of cells is well regulated. If it occurs too much, it can cause degenerative diseases. Too little, and cells can become tumours. Mitochondria, the power plants of cells, play a role in this programmed cell death. Scientists from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) and the University of Pittsburgh (U.S.) have obtained new insights in how mitochondria receive the signal to self-destruct. Their results were published in the Journal of Molecular Biology.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

DNA Analysis at the Single-Nuclei Level

Mission Bio’s Tapestri single-cell sequencing platform has enabled a team of researchers from Duke University to uncover the molecular mechanism underpinning fast-growing cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMs). The team’s findings are published in the journal. Nature. The study documents how the platform was harnessed to analyze solid tissue for the first...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Memory of Centromere Encoded in Epigenome One Generation Deep

About a third to two-thirds down the shaft of a chromosome is a constricted site called the centromere. When a chromosome replicates, the old and new pair (called chromatids) are held together at this centromere. During cell division, centromeres bind to microtubules that pull the old and new pairs toward opposite ends of the dividing cell, ensuring each daughter cell gets a full set of the parent’s genome. Defects in centromeres lead to an abnormal distribution of DNA in daughter cells that can in turn result in cell death or cancer.
SciencePhys.org

Microscopy technique makes finer images of deeper tissue, more quickly

To create high-resolution, 3D images of tissues such as the brain, researchers often use two-photon microscopy, which involves aiming a high-intensity laser at the specimen to induce fluorescence excitation. However, scanning deep within the brain can be difficult because light scatters off of tissues as it goes deeper, making images blurry.
Economyinforms.org

New Resoundingly Human podcast episode shares an update from 2021 INFORMS President Stephen Graves

At the start of the year, I held my first interview with the 2021 INFORMS President Stephen Graves where we discussed his goals and objectives for the year ahead, as well as got to know our new president a little better! Now almost six months into the year and his role as president, I am once again pleased to welcome Stephen Graves to join me on this episode, to discuss progress and milestones so far and what the rest of the year holds for INFORMS and its members!
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

Ocean health: Research, teaching and outreach in S.C. play key roles

Ocean health is a growing concern — and for good reason. Oceans cover over 70% of the Earth’s surface and produces more than half the world’s oxygen. They are home to more than 238,000 identified marine species and potentially hundreds of thousands yet undiscovered. At Clemson University, research, teaching and...
ScienceCosmos

What is gain of function research in genetics?

It’s the rumour that won’t go away – that SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally leaked from a high biosecurity lab in Wuhan, China. The allegation is that the laboratory was conducting gain of function (GOF) research, and that this produced a potent version of coronavirus that led to the pandemic. This has...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Yeast surface display identifies a family of evasins from ticks with novel polyvalent CC chemokine-binding activities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-04378-1, published online 27 June 2017. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where a GenBank accession number was incorrect for Evasin ‘P1181_AMBMA’ and a GenBank accession number was missing for Evasin ‘P983_AMBCA’. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Evasin...
Sciencebcm.edu

The Equalizer: An engineered circuit for uniform gene expression

The function of a protein can depend on its abundance in a cell. So, when investigating the properties of a new protein, it is essential to make sure that the same amount is produced by every cell. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Rice University have found a new way to do just that through the creation of new genetic circuits called Equalizers.
New Haven, CTyale.edu

Sex-specific immune response in COVID-19 linked to cellular metabolism

Researchers studying COVID-19 patients have found a metabolic pathway that is highly correlated with immune responses only in male patients, a group known to be more likely to suffer severe cases and die of the disease, representing a potential target for therapeutic intervention. In a study published today in the...
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

TripleTOF® 6600 LC-MS/ MS System with ZipChip

There are many challenges when analysing charge variants of biotherapeutics, especially when traditional chromatography approaches require method development for each molecule. While capillary zone electrophoresis (CZE) is a gold standard method for rapid charge variant analysis, it can still be difficult to determine the identity of the separated species. In short, it is challenging to deploy a platform that both provides charge variant identification and is suitable for a release assay.
Worldlaboratoryequipment.com

Danish Faculty: Interdisciplinary Collaboration Needed to Stop Spread of Infections

Researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, together with epidemiologist Lone Simonsen from Roskilde University form part of the panel advising the Danish government on how to tackle the different infection-spreading situations we have all seen unfold over the past year. Researchers have modeled the spread of infections under a variety of scenarios, and the coronavirus has proven to not follow the older models of disease spreading. An increasingly varied picture of its behavior and thus its impact on society has emerged. In several scientific articles, researchers have described the knowledge accrued to date, most recently around the concept of superspreaders. It turns out that only approximately 10% of those infected account for roughly 80% of the spread of the infection. The results have been published in the journal PNAS.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Thalamocortical interactions in cognition and disease: the mediodorsal and anterior thalamic nuclei.

The mediodorsal thalamus (MD) and anterior thalamic nuclei (ATN) are two adjacent brain nodes that support our ability to make decisions, learn, update information, form and retrieve memories, and find our way around. The MD and PFC work in partnerships to support cognitive processes linked to successful learning and decision-making, while the ATN and extended hippocampal system together coordinate the encoding and retrieval of memories and successful spatial navigation. Yet, while these distinctions may appear to be segregated, both the MD and ATN together support our higher cognitive functions as they regulate and are influenced by interconnected fronto-temporal neural networks and subcortical inputs. Our review focuses on recent studies in animal models and in humans. This evidence is re-shaping our understanding of the importance of MD and ATN cortico-thalamocortical pathways in influencing complex cognitive functions. Given the evidence from clinical settings and neuroscience research labs, the MD and ATN should be considered targets for effective treatments in neuropsychiatric diseases and disorders and neurodegeneration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy