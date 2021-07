Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon put out a response to a decision by the United States Supreme Court to not hear a challenge on opening a coal port in Washington state. “This case was never about a single permit or product. It was about the ability of one state to engage in lawful interstate commerce without the interference of another state. Today it is coal, tomorrow it could be agricultural products or any of our state's abundant natural resources. At some point the Supreme Court is going to need to take on this matter...I remain committed to continuing our efforts to export clean coal to assist countries in meeting their energy needs and climate goals.”