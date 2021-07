It’s easy to forget in day-to-day life that some places still have mask mandates. Most restaurants, stores, etc have stopped enforcing masks and simply recommend those not vaccinated wear one. However, at some places such as medical facilities and airports, masks are still required. That being said, not everyone is happy to comply. A flight out of Charlotte and heading to the Bahamas on Monday was delayed until today after a group of “disruptive” passengers refused to wear masks. That’s right, people couldn’t get to their vacation as the flight was delayed over masks.