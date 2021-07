This weekend is one of the biggest for Ohio State in this loaded month of June. On Thursday, J.T. Tuimoloau arrived in Columbus for the start of his highly anticipated official visit. Finally, the coaching staff will have the ability to showcase their program to their top remaining target in the 2021 class, who of course would be the perfect finishing touch to their stellar haul. The top-ranked player in the country still has the worrisome trip to Alabama on the horizon, but this weekend is all about what Ohio State can do to roll out the red carpet and further prove why Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes have the edge in developing him for the next level.