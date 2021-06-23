Vuuzle.TV is a pleasant surprise again! Watch HERE movies about the most beautiful countries in the world

The international company Vuuzle Media Corp confidently occupies the niche of one of the most innovative media platforms in the world. And proof of this is the receipt of a prestigious award from Verizon Media. In particular, at this year's exhibition CES 2021 the company received "Brand Blazer 2021" in the category "Streaming Innovation". This award is given by Verizon Media to demonstrate the best use of Verizon Media technology by companies. And Vuuzle Media Corp this year became the FIRST in the implementation of "Streaming Innovation". And this is a success for Vuuzle Media Corp., because CES is the most influential technology event in the world - a testing ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Here, the world's largest brands do business and meet new partners, and the highest innovators take the stage.