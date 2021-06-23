Cancel
Solar Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market Growth Opportunity , Demand, Size and Share, and Future Plan Report

atlantanews.net
 10 days ago

The global Solar Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market was valued at US$ 166.45 Mn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 291.50 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021-2027. Sealants & electrically conductive adhesives are one of the important components in solar panel, fuel cells. The rise in demand for renewable energy is expected to boost the growth of global solar electrically conductive adhesives market. Solar energy is a major part of renewable energy sources, is gaining popularity, due to its being one of the clean sources of energy. The growing use of solar energy solar energy will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

www.atlantanews.net
