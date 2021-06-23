Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villa Park, IL

A family of fishermen

By RVP Editor
The Independent Newspapers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Villa Park Sportsmen’s Club held its annual Youth Fishing Derby at North Terrace Park on Saturday, June 12. The derby offered prizes to winners in a variety of categories, including most fish caught, largest fish caught and most unusual catch. All of the children who took part in the fishing derby received some type of prize. “I want everybody to go home with something,” said Joe Kubica, the president of the Villa Park Sportsmen’s Club, shortly before the awards presentation. Mickey’s Drive-In and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) are the event’s two main sponsors. A photo from the fishing derby shows Villa Park’s Enzo Spacone, who turns 3 in August, with his grandfather, Paul Spacone. Enzo’s father (and Paul’s son) Paul is in the background. “He’s got his little fishing games at home; now he gets to try the real thing,” said Enzo’s father of his young son. The June 12 derby was Enzo’s first live fishing event. The Spacones noted that fishing runs in their family. The Villa Park Sportsmen’s Club did not conduct its Youth Fishing Derby in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Villa Park Parks and Recreation Department organized and held a similar event at North Terrace Park—a free fall fishing derby—in September of last year.

www.theindependentnewspapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Villa Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Fishermen#Youth Fishing Derby#Idnr#Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns

Britney Spears' long-time manager Larry Rudolph has resigned as the pop star's manager. Rudolph wrote a letter to Britney's conservators, stating he hadn't talked to the 39-year-old in two-and-a-half years and it is in her best interest that he resign. The news comes amid Spears' court battle to end her conservatorship.
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy