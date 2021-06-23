Cancel
Pine Prairie, LA

‘Tantamount to torture’: Complaint alleges inhumane conditions, overuse of solitary confinement at Pine Prairie immigrant detention center

By Nicholas Chrastil
The Lens
 9 days ago
A wide-ranging complaint submitted Monday by over a dozen civil rights groups to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security alleges that the Pine Prairie Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Facility in Pine Prairie, Louisiana has been using solitary confinement and punitive segregation not only for disciplinary infractions at the facility, but also as a way to isolate detainees during the COVID-19 pandemic, a response to other mental and medical health emergencies, and as retaliation for detainee protests and complaints.

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

